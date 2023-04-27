New Delhi [India], April 27 (/GPRC): The legendary Hot Chocolate Fudge brand established in 1934 has gone places under BanyanTree's ownership since 2018.

Nirula's is synonymous with Delhi and Delhiites. It traces its roots back to India Hotel started by the Nirula brothers in 1934 and India's first Fast Food outlet in 1977. It has many other firsts to its credit. Most Delhiites have had their first pizza, first burger or ice cream parlour experience at Nirula's and their flavours and treats have become a part of every Dilliwala's memory with Hot Chocolate Fudge and BigBoy Burger achieving cult status.

In the past 5 years, Mumbai-based PE fund, BanyanTree Growth Capital has bought out the brand and worked to revive it. The menu has expanded mfold. They have introduced 51+ flavours of ice creams, sorbets, slushies, summer coolers, brownies, cookies and doughnuts. The food menu has also been expanded by introducing multiple cuisines namely Indian (meal bowls, birys & kathi rolls), Pan Asian (dimsums), Continental (pastas & sandwiches). In addition, they have a full range of bakery and confectionery items made in their in-house French-style patisserie using only butter. They also make their own couverture chocolate (bean to bar).

"Whether dining in or ordering in, we aim to be the restaurant of choice for families who want a variety of cuisines cooked using the finest ingredients. With our expanded menu, we want to cater to the palette of the younger generation and a delivery friendly society even though the core of our ingredients and recipes remain the same. We believe that with our expertise and resources, we have further strengthened the brand's position and have expanded its footprint across the country to a great extent", says Sumedha Singhal, Director of Marketing at Nirula's.

A Legacy that always resides in people's hearts and brings them together has always emphasised on pure, natural and gourmet ingredients, processed by hand in small artisanal batches - 100 per cent meat patties with no soya or fillers and 100 per cent milk and cream-based ice creams. Constantly evolving to meet consumer preferences, Nirula's has always prioritised innovation to position the brand as an industry leader in not only ice cream but across the entire quick-service segment. After setting a successful benchmark of 120+ outlets across Delhi-NCR, Nirula's is working towards a much larger footprint in the next 12 months.

