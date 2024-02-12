Nisha IVF Centre Introduces Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Enhanced Success in IVF Cycles

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 12: Nisha IVF Centre, Ahmedabad is a renowned hospital offering a suite of state-of-the-art IVF procedures enabling their patients to become parents. Recently, preimplantation genetic testing has been added to their list of services. Preimplantation genetic testing is an important diagnostic tool that helps ensure healthy pregnancies and prevent miscarriages.

Dr. Nisarg Patel, co-founder of the Nisha IVF Centre, said, ‘I am proud to announce that pre-implantation genetic testing is now available at the Nisha IVF Centre. This test helps to identify chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders in embryos before we choose any of them for implantation in the uterus and increases the chance of a healthy pregnancy.'

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare portal, further adds that the Nisha IVF Centre in Bopal offers premium IVF services in Ahmedabad with a high success rate. They are synonymous with comprehensive IVF-related treatment and care that cater to domestic and international patients.

Dr. Nisarg Patel, considered one of the best IVF doctors in India, explains preimplantation testing in detail, stating that this test helps us identify the healthiest embryos. There are two aspects of this test: preimplantation genetic diagnosis helps in diagnosing certain genetic disorders, whereas PGS helps in detecting chromosomal abnormalities in embryos.

Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD): PGD detects genetic abnormalities in embryos before implantation into the uterus during the IVF cycle. It can detect cystic fibrosis, Huntington's disease, Turner's syndrome, Down syndrome, and other chromosomal abnormalities.

Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS): PGS is a type of genetic screening that checks the number of chromosomes in the embryos before implantation. In the case of aneuploidy, where an abnormal number of chromosomes is detected, embryos are not used in the IVF cycle because it can lead to failed implantation or genetic disorders, such as Down's syndrome.

Patel shares a successful IVF story that involves the result of a preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. Mr. and Ms. Shah, both in their late 30s, approached Dr. Nisarg Patel for IVF treatment. They revealed that these patients were carriers of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the respiratory and lung systems.

Dr. Nisarg Patel explained the preimplantation genetic diagnosis test and its procedures and suggested that they go ahead with it. The Shahs agreed to the recommendation and proceeded to prepare for IVF treatment. Before implanting the embryo, Dr. Nisarg Patel conducted the pre-implantation genetic diagnosis procedure and chose the healthiest embryos, which were free from cystic fibrosis mutation for implantation. The outcome was a successful IVF cycle, and Ms. Shah delivered a healthy baby after a full-term pregnancy.

Dr. Nisarg Patel and his team of accomplished IVF experts have resolved many cases with similar reproductive issues. After establishing the centre, they helped more than 450 couples in Gujarat. They focus on including advanced IVF treatments and serving the patient based on an in-depth and evidence-based approach. Known for its cost-effective treatment and a patient-centric approach, Nisha IVF Centre is a trusted IVF centre in Ahmedabad.

About Nisha IVF Centre

Nisha IVF Centre is a premier fertility centre in Ahmedabad, established by a team of experts and experienced gynaecologists, Dr. Nisarg Patel, and Dr. Himali Maniar Patel. The centre is well equipped with modern amenities to offer the latest and most advanced gynaecological treatments, especially infertility, including male infertility treatment, female infertility treatment, treatment for repeated IVF failures, frozen embryo transfer, and pre-implantation genetic testing being the latest.

