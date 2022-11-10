Nisha Kumari, An Athlete From Vadodara To End The Year By Climbing Mt Everest And Mt Lhotse In Traverse Style With Crowd-funded Support

Nisha is also building a self-defense team of girls to empower them to pursue their dreams

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 10: Nisha Kumari, an athlete and adventurer from Vadodara, Gujarat, is set to climb Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse in traverse style with crowd-funded support. The peaks of Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse are located at 8,848.48 and 8,516 meters above sea level respectively. By climbing in the traverse style, Nisha will end the year by climbing the mountains in a sideways fashion instead of climbing straight up.

Nisha has adventure engrained in her DNA. Her father served the Indian Air Force and lost his life while serving the country. Following his footsteps, Nisha’s brother currently works for the Indian Air Force and takes pride in the same. With complete support from her family, Nisha aims to embark on this journey and accomplish a task no one in India has been able to do.

Nisha had a knack for travelling from her younger days. She joined NCC during her first year of college and has completed “B” and “C” certifications in the same. Since then, she has participated in camps, adventurous trips, and parades at locations across the country, including Mount Abu, Manali, Saputara, and more.

The turning point in Nisha’s life came when she pursued her Master’s degree and realized her true calling during a college festival. This is when she realized that she wants to dedicate her life to athletics and adventure. She then volunteered at sports and adventure organizations and started going on camps as a leader.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Nisha as she kept her passion alive with multiple expeditions, camps, and events. Some of her key achievements include completing the “Friendship Peak” expedition (5,287 meters), leading a cycling expedition 2 times from Manali – Leh – Khardungla – Leh, and climbing Kedarkantha mountain twice solo in 24 hours, and more.

Moreover, Nisha Kumari has taken the bold initiative of doing a 12-hour continuous run four times. Her first run was at the Police Parade Ground in Vadodara in March 2020. The second time, she did a 12-hour continuous run at Naini Lake in Nainital in May 2021 on the occasion of Mothers’ Day. Here, she created a world record by running continuously for 76.59 km over the course of 12 hours.

Nisha’s latest 12-hour run was back at the Police Parade Ground in Vadodara in August 2021 with the permission of IPS Shree Shamsher Singh. As well as the most recent 12-hour run, which was completed four times at the ADR Shantigram Night Ultra 82km in March 2022.

She also attempted climbing Mount Satopanth. She participated in the Mount Nun Expedition and made it to a height of 6500 meters, but was unable to ascend owing to bad weather and a snowstorm. Recently, she travelled to Nepal to climb Mount Manaslu (8163m) and reached a height of 6700 meters while tackling three avalanches.

Nisha is currently preparing for winter expeditions in India and on Argentina’s Aconcagua Mountain in January and February. In the future, she also wishes to complete seven summits.

To keep her spirits up and passion alive, Nisha Kumari has been training with an everester for over 4 years. She has mastered strenuous physical activities such as fast running, slow running, long-distance running, hill running, Tabata, ABC workout, Sudarshan Kriya, long cycling, interval running and walking, trekking, sprinting, hiking, expeditions and more.

Through her achievements, Nisha has set an example for women willing to embrace adventure and athletics. After her long-awaited climb to Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse, she will build a self-defense team with the girls from Vadodara. Nisha has always believed in empowering women and encouraging them to stand up for themselves. She actively persuades young women to pursue their dreams without worrying about the shackles of the society they live in.

