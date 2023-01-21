Between fascination and pain, a Partition story

Jaipur, Jan 21 The survivor stories fascinate her, drawing author Aanchal Malhotra towards tales of one of the largest and most rapid migrations in human history the Partition. But they also cause unbearable pain, the kind that does not let go even after the last line has been heard.

"Yes, it is contradictory. You want to record those conversations, but there is a part of you that does not. I would take out my phone and record any story that would come my way as I was so scared it would be lost and no one would write it down. And when you start to talk to people there's this responsibility of doing justice to that story, it is a privilege, but the stories can also become a burden."

The author of 'Remnants of a Separation: A History of the Partition through Material Memory', and more recently 'In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition', and 'The Book of Everlasting Things'

