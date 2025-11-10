Nitin Gadkari unveils Hero MotoCorp's new VIDA Evooter

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled Hero MotoCorp's new electric scooter variant, the VIDA Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, another step of the company's to expand its electric mobility range. The launch highlights the government's continued focus on promoting electric transportation across India, according to a press release from Hero MotoCorp.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the new model is priced at Rs 1,02,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the BaaS plan starts at Rs 60,000, with a pay-per-kilometre rate of Rs 0.90. The scooter will be available at VIDA dealerships nationwide starting this month, i.e November 2025.

With the introduction of the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, VIDA's VX2 series now includes three options: VX2 Go 2.2 kWh, VX2 Go 3.4 kWh, and VX2 Plus, catering to different riding needs. The company said it remains focused on developing reliable and practical electric vehicles for Indian customers, supported by a growing service ecosystem.

The new VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant builds on the success of VIDA's existing VX2 range. The company said the latest addition aligns with its "Ghar Ghar Evooter" philosophy, a mission to bring affordable electric scooters to every household.

The Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is equipped with a dual-removable battery system, offering a range of up to 100 km per charge. It delivers a peak power of 6 kW with 26 Nm torque and a top speed of 70 km/h. It also features Eco and Ride modes to adjust performance for varying conditions. With a large 27.2-litre under-seat storage, a flat floorboard, and suspension tuned for Indian roads, the scooter is designed for both solo riders and families.

Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of the Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, said, "VIDA has always stood for progress - combining innovation with functionality to enhance life for Indian riders. The new Evooter VX2 Go 3.4 kWh is designed for those who seek more range and efficiency in their commute conscious of performance, practicality, and purpose." She added that the product reinforces the company's commitment to cleaner and better mobility for everyday use.

The company also continues to expand its "Battery-as-a-Service" (BaaS) model, allowing customers to subscribe to a battery instead of buying it outright. This approach, combined with VIDA's network of over 4,600 charging points and 700 service centres, aims to reduce the cost of ownership and make electric mobility more accessible.

