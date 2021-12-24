Nitin Gadkari:Instead of petrol & diesel, vehicles will run on Ethanol fuel in six months

The need for diesel and petrol to drive a car or a bike will soon be gone. In a few months, there will be more vehicles that will run on ethanol instead of diesel-petrol. Ethanol will be around Rs 40 per liter cheaper than diesel-petrol and will also reduce pollution. The government has asked car companies to prepare for this. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government has issued guidelines for vehicles with flex fuel engines. It has asked auto companies to launch vehicles with flex fuel engines within six months. Once equipped with a flex fuel engine, vehicles will be able to run on more than one type of fuel.

With the launch of Flex Fuel Engine, it will be possible to run these vehicles on 100% ethanol. This change will reduce the burden on the environment as well as the pockets of the people. At present, diesel and petrol prices are above Rs 100 per liter in many parts of the country, while ethanol is currently priced at just Rs 63.45 per liter. Thus, it is about 40 rupees cheaper than conventional fuels diesel and petrol. It emits 50 percent less pollution than gasoline.

Although using ethanol will reduce the mileage a bit compared to petrol, the average savings is around Rs 20 per liter. The minister also said that while some companies have started building vehicles with flex fuel engines, many others have agreed to adopt it soon. TVS introduced the first Flex fuel engine in India in 2019. The company started by giving the TVS Apache bike a Flex fuel engine. Apart from this, TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have also introduced three wheelers with Flex fuel engines.