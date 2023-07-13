Nitrogen (N7) partners with Tata Capital to Implement a DDoS Mitigation Program

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: India's leading Content Delivery Network provider N7 – The Nitrogen Platform is pleased to announce its partnership with Tata Capital Ltd, the financial services arm of the Tata Group. As part of this engagement, N7 – The Nitrogen Platform aims to establish a robust security solution for Tata Capital to prevent and mitigate distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

There is an increasing need to provide users with a safe and secure online experience by preventing DDoS attacks. Nitrogen's Rate Limiting, Web Application Firewall (WAF) & Human Detector Features help in identifying and mitigating them.

Nitrogen's Human Detector has been developed to recognize such malicious bots and thereby improving ROI.

Nitrogen's CEO Manoj Bubna explains, "Consumer loan portals will always be a 'hot' target for cyberattacks as they are treasure troves of personal and financial data. N7 – The Nitrogen Platform's Managed WAF offering makes it easier for mid-sized firms to leverage the best global security capabilities without having to create the entire capability in-house."

About N7 - Nitrogen Platform:

N7 - Nitrogen Platform is a new age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions, and increases engagement. Nitrogen Platform accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Manager and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. Nitrogen platform also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. To know more, visit - https://www.n7.io/ Global brands like Shoppers Stop, Aza Fashions, Kalyan Jewellers, Candere, Baby Chakra, Bajaj Allianz, Isha Foundation, and many more, rely on Nitrogen platform for their website's performance, security, and scalability needs.

About Tata Capital

Tata Capital Limited, a holistic financial services provider caters to the diverse needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its range of offerings includes Consumer Finance, Advisory Services, Commercial Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Microfinance, Project Finance, debt syndication, Investment Banking, Private Equity Advisory and Credit Cards. For more information about Tata Capital, please visit www.tatacapital.com.

