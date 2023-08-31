Nitrogen N7's CEO Manoj Bubna Recognized as 'Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year 2023' by 'Entrepreneur India'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: In a remarkable recognition of visionary leadership and outstanding contributions to the e-commerce technology landscape, N7 – The Nitrogen Platform's CEO Manoj Bubna has been conferred the prestigious 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2023' award by the renowned 'Entrepreneur India' business magazine.

Manoj Bubna, a trailblazing entrepreneur known for his innovative thinking and transformative approach, has steered his company to unprecedented heights, revolutionizing the industry with his groundbreaking ideas and steadfast determination.

He is the brain behind N7 - The Nitrogen Platform, a cutting-edge AI/ML technology, delivering phenomenal acceleration in website performance, boost in SEO rankings & reduction in operational costs, without any code changes or tech integrations. Arguably, the first Indian CDN brand to do so.

Commencing its journey in the year 2016, under Bubna's astute guidance, the company realized a huge gap in the industry where legacy providers were not doing innovations required for the new & fast-growing e-commerce companies. N7 team used AI/ML and created a one-stop solution for Performance, Security, Analytics & SEO for Commerce brands. His unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with a genuine passion for empowering his team has been pivotal in driving the organization's unparalleled success. Today, they cater to renowned brands like Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz, Shoppers Stop, Kalyan Jewellers (Candere), Reliance General, Housing.com, and Aza Fashions.

N7 is a vertically focussed Content Delivery Service that empowers commerce brands and enables them to better run their business by providing them with deep insights & then empowering them to use these insights to generate better ROI on their online channel.

N7's powerful modules include a global CDN with 120 Tbps capacity and 7 PB caching for lightning-fast web performance, along with AI-powered Adaptive Image Optimization for enhanced user experiences. Their Digital Experience Accelerator boosts Google Core Web Vital scores by 30-70% and improves SEO with SEO Optimizer. N7 also provides top-notch security through Managed WAF, DDoS protection, and advanced Bot Management, while their Real Digital Experience RUM tool offers deep user insights for comprehensive website and mobile customer understanding.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2023' award from 'Entrepreneur India' magazine," said Manoj Bubna. "This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our stakeholders. We are committed to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, contributing meaningfully to the industry and society." The journey for the N7 team hasn't been easy and they had to pivot but Manoj firmly believes that one needs to be resilient & that's the advice he gives to every new startup.

The award ceremony, which took place on 8th August gathered prominent figures from the business world, thought leaders, and industry experts like Boat's CEO Aman Gupta, Mama Earth's Co-founder Gazal Alagh, Celebrity Entrepreneur Sunny Leone, Zomato's Co-founder Deepinder Goyal, YouTuber, and Comedian Tanmay Bhatt to celebrate the remarkable achievements of visionary entrepreneurs who have left an indelible mark on the business landscape.

About N7 - Nitrogen Platform

N7 - Nitrogen Platform is a new-age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions, and increases engagement. Nitrogen Platform accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Manager, and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. With its ultra-fast network and edge computing, the Nitrogen platform is used by its globally located customers to provide accelerated content delivery, supreme quality video, advanced security & hyper-personalized experiences. Nitrogen platform also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. To know more, visit - https://www.n7.io/

Global brands like Shoppers Stop, Aza Fashions, Kalyan Jewellers, Candere, Baby Chakra, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, Isha Foundation, and many more, rely on the Nitrogen platform for their website's performance, security, and scalability needs.

