Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery: Delhi Police conducts night patrolling in parts of capital

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Two days after the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi Police on Monday night conducted patrolling in parts of the national capital and launched a massive checking drive across the city.

The patrolling was conducted at various places including Chandni Chowk, near Red Fort and Connaught Place, where the uniformed personnel paraded on the streets and randomly checked vehicles.

The move comes two days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money.

Two men were apprehended in connection with the robbery incident while the other suspects have been identified, police said on Monday night.

Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak, overseeing patrolling in Chandni Chowk, said, "The basic motive behind this patrolling is crime containment and this is a part of mere surprise inspection (on the ground)."

He said, "If we look at the statistics of crime in the past few years there has been no increase in it. Whatever crimes have happened, they have been solved effectively and the strictest proceedings have been followed by the Delhi Police. It's a part of institutional and professional policing, and Delhi police maintain that."

Taking note of the robbery inside Pragati Maidan tunnel, Special CP Law & Order Sagar Preet Hooda said, "Two men have been apprehended in the connection and the remaining suspects have been identified with raids are being conducted to arrest them."

After the CCTV visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding his resignation.

"LG shud (should) resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n (and) security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u (you) how to make a city safe for its citizens," the Delhi CM tweeted and posted the video of the accident.

Delhi Minister Atishi also took to Twitter and said, "LG sir: If you get free time from taking credit for @ArvindKejriwal's work, then sometimes pay attention to your constitutional responsibility. It is your job to provide security to the people of Delhi. And now incidents of theft, dacoity and murder are happening in Delhi in broad daylight. Either you take the responsibility of security, or else resign."

