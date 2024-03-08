No Change in Small Savings Rates For April- June Quarter

The rates on small savings are reset every quarter as per a market-linked formula, and while the government had hiked rates on most schemes over the last six quarters, the return on the popular PPF has been frozen at 7.1% since April 2020.

As per reports, the Centre decided to keep the returns offered on various small savings schemes unchanged for the April to June quarter, quashing hopes of a pre-election hike in rates like the one announced ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

