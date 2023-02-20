Election schedule for 8 seats of Mgmt Council declared

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) on Monday declared the schedule for the election of eight seats of Management Council (MC) from the Senate.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the voting for MC seats from Senate would be done through the Senate meeting scheduled for March 13.

It may be noted that the elections for the Senate, Academic Council and Board of Studies were conducted in November-December in the first phase. The election for the eight seats of MC will be held in the four categories in the second phase. Of them, 50 seats will be for the reserved category members.

A total of two members will be elected through each Principal (one SC, one open), Teacher and Univeristy Teacher (OBC and open), Representative of Management (ST and open) and Registered Graduates (VJNT and open). The candidates from the reserved category are elected on the basis of the rotation of policy. Nomination papers can be submitted up to February 25 during office hours.

The scrutiny of the nominations paper will be done on February 26 while the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 6. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, desk officer Arjun Khandre, and Sanjay Lamb are working on the elections.

A total of 76 registered voters will exercise their franchise in the Senate meeting to be organised at 11 am, on March 13.