NoBroker Wins CII Industry Transformation Award for Logistics & Supply Chain in Startup Category

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 12: NoBroker, India's only proptech unicorn, has added another medal to its collection with the CII Industry Transformation Award in Logistics & Supply Chain (Startup Category), recognising the company's remarkable contribution to organising and modernising one of India's most fragmented service sectors - Logistics. The award, presented by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is considered the highest benchmark, recognising operational innovation in India's logistics landscape. After winning this title, NoBroker, among the select few startups, has made an impact by driving impactful changes for the betterment of the traditionally unorganised category.

The accolade recognises NoBroker's initiative in providing structure to the relocation industry that has long been constrained by subpar service, low tech adoption, arbitrary pricing, poor bookkeeping, and underutilised resources. NoBroker, as a proptech giant, was already closing over 1 lakh property transactions per month when it encountered its next problem. Customers consistently struggled to find reliable moving services. At the same time, local movers, often operating with asset utilisation as low as 30%, lacked access to steady business, structured processes, and modern tools. With the right tools, accurate data, and a clear vision, they launched the NoBroker Packers and Movers vertical.

Instead of competing with the local vendors, NoBroker adopted a collaborative, asset-light model, onboarding third-party partners across cities and empowering them through technology and training. The company built a verified partner network supported by the NoBroker Partner App. It mandated photo-based packing checks, transparent pricing, real-time tracking, and KPI monitoring to ensure end-to-end visibility for both movers and customers. This was exactly what this orthodox and unorganised sector was missing. This digital discipline, combined with structured workforce training, set new standards for logistics and customer experience.

From a Bengaluru-focused pilot, the model scaled rapidly. Then, the successful execution of intra-city and inter-city relocations enabled nationwide expansion. And today, NoBroker Packers and Movers have assisted over 3.5 lakh movements annually with the support of 1,500+ partners, 2,000 vehicles, and nearly 9,000 gig workers. This ecosystem benefits more than 4,000 people daily, impacting over 1.2 lakh individuals monthly through improved livelihoods and operational stability.

NoBroker has made notable transformations. Damage rates in the industry, often around 35%, have reduced to under 5% on the NoBroker platform. On-time delivery exceeds 96%, outperforming the industry's typical 70% rate. Social-media complaint ratios remain below 1%, compared to the sector's average of 15%. Meanwhile, long-term partners have reported significant business growth, with 72% having stayed with NoBroker for more than two years, and 37% have recorded over 100% YoY growth in FY25.

Along with leading the revolution, NoBroker also remained sustainable. They introduced reusable polypropylene (PP) boxes that can withstand 500+ cycles. Combined with reverse logistics for packing materials and virtual inspections that cut carbon emissions, the initiative focuses on environmentally responsible logistics.

Receiving the CII Industry Transformation Award is one of the many recognitions of NoBroker's impact on streamlined processes, stable demand, and technology-driven growth pathways. As India urbanises rapidly, it needs homes faster, and relocation needs must be addressed as quickly as possible. This is where NoBroker's PnM vertical's structured, tech-enabled approach can elevate an entire sector, from thousands of customers to thousands of small logistics operators who can simplify their lives, scale, and make a profit with this modern-day logistics solution.

