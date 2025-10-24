NoGuilt Fitness Launches Fitty GLP-1 Daily: a Clinical Solution for Healthy Weight Loss and Sugar Balance

PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 24: NoGuilt Fitness, a homegrown health and wellness company focused on sustainable transformation, has launched Fitty GLP-1 Daily, a science-backed supplement aimed at supporting healthy weight loss, healthy metabolism, and balanced blood sugar levels. The product is offered as a First herbal, capsule-based option that works with the body's natural GLP-1 response, providing an alternative to the prescription drugs and injections commonly used today.

The launch reinforces NoGuilt Fitness' mission to deliver safe, clinically tested, and effective nutrition solutions. As the parent company of Fitelo, which was featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, NoGuilt Fitness continues to build on its expertise in creating trusted, science-backed health products. Fitty GLP-1 Daily is a convenient, one-capsule-a-day formula for adults seeking to manage weight and blood sugar naturally. The supplement leverages GLP-1, a breakthrough hormone known for regulating hunger, fat absorption, and blood sugar levels.

The supplement combines four powerful, clinically researched ingredients, CQR-300, Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, Eriocitrin, and Chromium Picolinate, to curb cravings, boost metabolism, and enhance GLP-1 activity. Unlike traditional GLP-1 treatments, which are often injection-based, expensive, and not suitable for everyone, this capsule offers an affordable, natural, and easy-to-take alternative. When paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise, users may see results within 3 to 6 months, including reduced cravings, sustained fat loss, stabilized blood sugar, and improved energy.

"Fitty GLP-1 Daily is the next step in making weight management simple, safe, and effective," said Rishabh Gupta, Vice President of Fitty, who is leading Fitty along with the product development. "Our goal is to help people lose weight naturally without extreme diets or synthetic drugs, using ingredients that are clinically validated and rooted in nature."

Fitty GLP-1 Daily is designed for today's fast-paced lifestyles, making it ideal for young professionals and fitness-conscious individuals seeking natural, science-backed solutions. Its clean-label, non-GMO, vegetarian formula ensures it's safe for daily use. With this launch, NoGuilt Fitness continues to empower people to take control of their health with effective, natural supplements that promote weight management, metabolic balance, and overall wellness.

About NoGuilt Fitness

NoGuilt Fitness is an Indian wellness company focused on science-backed, sustainable health solutions. Through its second brand, Fitty, the company offers clinically formulated supplements and tools that help people build healthy habits, improve metabolism, and achieve long-term weight management naturally.

Learn more about Fitty GLP-1 Daily and explore Fitty's full range of wellness products at www.livfitty.com

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any supplement or making changes to your health or diet regimen.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor