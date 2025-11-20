Noida City Gears Up for a Grand Cultural & Business Extravaganza: Noida Business Carnival & Cultural Event 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Noida is set to celebrate its vibrant cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit with the Noida Business Carnival & Cultural Event 2025, to be held on 28th, 29th and 30th November at the Noida Stadium. This year's theme highlights the rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, bringing together the essence of three culturally dynamic states.

Designed as a large-scale celebration of culture, creativity and commerce, the carnival promises an immersive experience for lakhs of visitors, ensuring that every guest leaves with memorable impressions of Noida's energetic spirit.

With participation from 300 exhibitors, the event will feature an array of unique products and services, showcasing regional craftsmanship, food, art, and innovation. Visitors can look forward to:

Traditional folk performances from UP, UK and Bihar

Food festivals offering authentic regional flavours

Artistic exhibits, youth-centric activities, and family attractions

State-themed cultural showcases and interactive zones

The carnival aims to attract tourists from across NCR and beyond, strengthening Noida's position as a thriving cultural and economic hub. Organisers Ed Innova, Astroanswer and DDN PR & Events are working to ensure a grand and seamless experience for all attendees.

Adding star power to the event, Mahima Chaudhry will grace the carnival as the Chief Guest, while Inder Arya will energise the audience with a special musical concert. The event will also host several VIPs and VVIPs from diverse fields.

A key highlight this year will be the second edition of the Indian Changemakers Award 2025, where Mahima Chaudhry will felicitate distinguished brands, businesses, and inspiring individual achievers for their contributions and excellence.

The Noida Business Carnival & Cultural Event 2025 is set to be one of the city's most exciting celebrationsbringing together culture, commerce and community under one spectacular festival.

