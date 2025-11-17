Noida International University Hosts HR Conclave 2025: Future of Talent, Technology & Transformation

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17: Noida International University (NIU), through its Placement Department, successfully organized the HR Conclave 2025 in the university's Seminar Hall, bringing together leading HR professionals, industry visionaries, academicians, and students to explore the evolving landscape of human capital.

The event began with the Lamp Lighting Ceremony, graced by the vice chancellor and distinguished guests, symbolizing wisdom, enlightenment, and the university's commitment to progress. This was followed by Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, and a classical Ganesh Vandana performance by NIU's talented student, adding a traditional and auspicious touch to the inaugural session.

A Felicitation Ceremony followed, where the Vice Chancellor honored all the guests with tokens of respect and remembrance, expressing gratitude for their contribution to the university's academic and professional ecosystem.

Mr. Deepak Kumar, Director - Placements, NIU, in his opening remarks, said, "I am thankful for all the guests and dignitaries who are present in this HR conclave 2025, where we will bridge the gap between academia and the industry, setting the agenda for an insightful exchange on how technology and transformation are redefining HR practices and future workforce needs."

Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, NIU, said, "The galaxy of industry leaders are present here, and this is the high time where the basic knowledge with critical thinking and problem-solving skills is very important." Students should decide their path at the right time to understand and know the industry. With the right attitude and the right career opportunities at the right time, the future will be bright.

The event was attended by corporate professionals from Coca-Cola, HDFC Bank, Kia Motors, Vivo, Physics Wallah, Credex, Tech Mahindra, Jindal X, and 50+ others who shared key insights on strategic thinking and its critical role in organizational success. They addressed the audience on emerging talent expectations and the integration of innovation in HR frameworks.

The HR Conclave 2025 served as a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue on talent development, digital transformation, and the future of workstrengthening NIU's commitment to bridging academia and industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor