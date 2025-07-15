NoMeansNo Presents India's Largest Platform on PoSH Compliance, Workplace Safety, and Inclusion - The 3rd National PoSH Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 15: NoMeansNo, an initiative by the Centre for Skill Development & Training dedicated to achieving Total PoSH Compliance, proudly hosted the 3rd National PoSH Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

Presented in association with Nestle India, Steelcase, UCO Bank, Trilegal, Attero, Ferns N Petals (FNP), BIG FM, Yugank Media, and FITS (Federation of Industry, Trade & Service), the event brought together an unprecedented gathering of dignitaries, policymakers, legal experts, corporate leaders, HR heads, IC members, and DEI champions. It reaffirmed its status as India's largest platform for dialogue on workplace safety, inclusion, and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) compliance.

The event also featured the release of a landmark book authored by Vishal Bhasin, titled Objection Sustained, offering a comprehensive guide to top PoSH judgments and practical advice for IC members and HR leaders.

Esteemed Dignitaries and Guests of Honor

- Hon'ble Justice Prathiba M. Singh, High Court of Delhi (Valedictory Keynote)

- Ms. Rekha Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Rajya Sabha & Former Chairperson, National Commission for Women

- Dr. Rashmi Singh (IAS), Secretary, Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD

- Dr. Pavan Duggal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Cyber Law Expert

- Dr. Pinky Anand, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Former Additional Solicitor General of India (Guest of Honor)

- Mr. Ajay Chaudhry (IPS), Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), New Delhi

- Mr. Amol Srivastava (IAS), District Magistrate, East Delhi & District Officer (PoSH)

- Ms. Suhela Khan, Country Programme Manager, UN Women

Agenda Highlights

The conclave, attended by over 200 delegates, featured:

* Keynote addresses & special sessions Setting the tone for inclusive and future- ready PoSH practices.

* Book release: Objection Sustained Unveiling top PoSH judgments and compliance guidance.

* Four power-packed panel discussions:

1. Towards a Gender-Neutral PoSH Framework Inclusion for all genders.

2. Leadership Accountability & Building a Safe Workplace Culture Emphasizing organizational responsibility.

3. Compliance in Action Role of Local Committees & District Officers, She-Box, and institutional collaboration.

4. PoSH in the Age of AI Addressing digital-age challenges and opportunities.

Celebrating Excellence

The event concluded with the PoSH Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing individuals and organizations making exemplary contributions to safer, more inclusive workplaces.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rekha Sharma, designation, "I am grateful to attend the POSH Conclave 2025 at The Lalit, New Delhi. This platform reinforces our shared commitment to safe, inclusive workplaces. Strengthening POSH implementation through awareness and accountability remains vital. I stand committed to supporting efforts that ensure dignity and more inclusive workplaces."

Gaurav Thakur from Steelcase expressed, "Through our Women of Steel initiative, we're proud to champion strength, resilience, and equity at work values that align beautifully with the vision of the PoSH Conclave to create safer, more inclusive workplaces."

Arti Bhardwaj expressed "At Nestle, we believe that creating safer, more inclusive workplaces begins with dialogue and commitment and the PoSH Conclave embodies both."

Vishal Bhasin, Co-Founder of NoMeansNo, remarked, "Workplace safety and inclusion are not just compliance checkboxes they are cornerstones of human dignity. This Conclave is not only a dialogue but a call to action for organizations and individuals to move beyond policies and truly embody these values."

NoMeansNo is a Centre for Skill Development & Training initiative and India's leading advocate for Total PoSH Compliance. It provides training, awareness, and resources to foster workplace safety and inclusion. Over three editions, the National PoSH Conclave & Excellence Awards has become the country's most influential platform in this space.

