Northeast being threaded together with ambitious railway projects in new connectivity era

New Delhi, Sep 13 Once considered a distant terrain, the northeast region is now being threaded together with ambitious railway projects -- signalling not just connectivity, but a new era of commerce, mobility, and integration for India’s northeastern frontier, according to the government on Saturday.

Among them is Mizoram’s 51 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a milestone that has finally put Aizawl on India’s railway map.

“Once dependent on a handful of isolated stations, the region now stands at the cusp of a railway renaissance. Since 2014, railway allocations to the region have multiplied five times, touching Rs 62,477 crore. Of this, Rs 10,440 crore has been set aside for the current fiscal year. With projects worth Rs 77,000 crore under way, the region is seeing the largest wave of rail investment in its history,” according to the government.

In Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and beyond, long-delayed projects are finally linking capitals to the national grid. In Tripura, railway line has reached the borders, Meghalaya has seen its first railway station, while Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Assam push forward with new lines, electrification, and doubling works. Each state’s journey shows how railways are shaping the Northeast.

The 51-km Bairabi–Sairang line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,070 crore, finally bringing Aizawl’s grand debut onto the railway tracks.

The state also witnessed the flagging off of three new train services, the Sairang -Delhi Rajdhani express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express.

Mizoram’s railway journey began in the late 1980s with Bairabi station near the Assam border, as a Metre-Gauge station in the late 1980s.

In 2016, it was upgraded to broad gauge under the 83.55 km Kathakal - Bairabi Gauge Conversion Project, receiving its first freight train with 42 wagons of rice and a passenger service flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Looking ahead, the ongoing 223 km Sairang–Hbicchhuah project aims to extend tracks to Mizoram’s southern border, opening direct trade routes to Myanmar and Southeast Asia via Sittwe port, the government said.

In Nagaland, Dimapur, opened in the early 20th century, remained the state’s lone railhead for over 100 years. In 2022, Shokhuvi ended that isolation, becoming the state’s second station.

The 82.5 km Dimapur–Kohima new line is progressing with Dhansiri–Shokhuvi section commissioned in October 2021 and the first passenger service, the Donyi Polo Express rolling out in August 2022.

The Shokhuvi–Molvom section was completed in March 2025 while the remaining section from Molvom to Zubza (near Kohima) is in progress.

In Tripura, the 152 km Badarpur–Agartala line was converted to broad gauge in April 2016. The Agartala–Sabroom line (112 km) extended railways till the southernmost part of Tripura, close to the Bangladesh border in phases between 2016 and 2019.

The entire railway network in Tripura has been electrified. Doubling works up to Agartala are planned.

In Manipur, Jiribam station, close to the Assam border, was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge in March 2016 under the 49.61 km Arunachal–Jiribam project.

The 110.625 km Jiribam–Imphal line is under progress. The first section from Jiribam–Vangaichungpao (11.8 km) was commissioned in February 2017 followed by Vangaichungpao–Khongsang (43.56 km) section.

Between 2014 to 2017, 833.42 km of Metre-Gauge tracks in the Northeast, including 671.52 km in Assam, were converted to Broad Gauge. Major gauge conversions include Lumding–Silchar (210 km), North Lakhimpur – Sripani (81.46 km), and Katakhal - Bairabi (75.66 km) among others.

Sections of Double Line Projects like Lumding–Furkating (140 km) will commence from 2026 while sections of Digaru–Hojai (102 km) have been completed between 2020–22.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Naharlagun station, connecting Itanagar, was commissioned in April 2014 under the 21.75 km Harmuti–Naharlagun New Line Project.

The Balipara–Bhalukpong line was converted to broad gauge in May 2015 as part of the 505 km Rangiya–Murkongselek project. The Murkongselek–Pasighat line is under construction: Murkongselek–Sille (15.6 km) due October 2025; Sille–Pasighat (10.55 km) due February 2026.

In Sikkim, the 44.96 km Sevok–Rangpo line is under progress and targeted for completion by December 2027, providing its first railway connectivity.

In Meghalaya, Mendipathar became Meghalaya’s first railway station in 2014 under the 19.62 km Dudhnoi–Mendipathar project which contains 8.67 km of railway tracks inside Meghalaya.

