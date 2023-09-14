Northern Tool + Equipment Hosts Inauguration for New India Headquarters in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 14: Yesterday, Northern Tool + Equipment (NTE) hosted an inauguration of their new facility after outgrowing their previous space. The retailer came to Hyderabad in 2021 and partnered with ANSR to establish its second headquarters. The retailer has since seen growth across its diverse workgroups, ranging from engineering design, strategic sourcing, supply chain, IT infrastructure, data analytics CoE and corporate shared services.

The new facility was inaugurated by Northern Tool + Equipment Co-Owner, Wade Kotula, CEO, Suresh Krishna, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana I&C and ITE&C, Jayesh Ranjan, and the Consular Chief at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, Rebekah Dramé. Also, in attendance were Northern Tool's SVP of Information Technology, Ross Gilbertson and Managing Director, India, Terrence John.

"Northern Tool + Equipment India is a force multiplier ensuring we leverage talent, technology and innovation in this global ecosystem – helping to boldly build what's next. We're thrilled to open our new facility for India headquarters and give our highly qualified and phenomenal innovation and technology teams the space to continue to bring new ideas and solutions to the table for Northern Tool + Equipment and our customers," said Krishna.

Located in Block A of the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, the new facility puts Northern Tool + Equipment at the heart of the city's technology hub, allowing strategic integration with innovation partners such as T-Works, India's largest prototyping facility in the world. The new workspace is also a reflection of Northern Tool, its ethos and core values and allows for greater collaboration, an important drive as the retailer focuses on the future.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at northerntool@media-minefield.com.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Website: northerntool.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206909/Northern_Tool_Equipment_ANSR.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor