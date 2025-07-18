Not That High (NTH): How Two Founders from a Tier-2 City Are Lighting Up India's Live Events with Immersive Party Tech

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: From tier-2 beginnings to center stage at India's biggest concerts and festivals, Not That High (NTH) is emerging as a bold, culture-forward party tech brand redefining how India celebrates. At the core of this movement are Raj Khandelwal and Kushagra Khandelwal two young founders who built a national name with no industry backing, just a relentless focus on design, storytelling, and unforgettable audience experiences.

Within their first year, NTH's LED wristbands and immersive tech have powered events for AP Dhillon, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aditya Gadhvi, and the Women's Premier League Final (WPL) transforming traditional live events into synchronized, global-feeling spectacles.

The Rise of NTH: From Tier-2 India to National Stages

Born and built in a non-metro city, NTH's origin story is one of hustle and clarity. The Khandelwal brothers Kushagra, a product design and strategy mind, and Raj, a creative visionary and marketing lead started NTH with a simple idea: What if Indian events felt as immersive as global ones?

"We had no connections, no VC funding, and no blueprint. Just a sharp eye for culture, people, and product," says Raj Khandelwal, co-founder.

"We weren't entering the event industry we were reimagining it," adds Kushagra Khandelwal, the brand's design and tech lead.

Their early prototypes gained instant traction. From house parties to music festivals, their LED wristbands lit up audiences not just with light, but emotion.

What Sets NTH Apart?

* Immersive Event Tech: LED wristbands that sync with sound, lighting, and music enhancing crowd engagement dramatically.

* Design-Led Branding: Viral packaging, witty Gen Z copy, and sleek aesthetics that spark social media shares.

* Cultural Storytelling: NTH doesn't just sell wristbands it curates energy, memory, and identity at events.

From B2B to D2C: A Growing Ecosystem of Celebration

While NTH initially targeted concert organizers and large-scale B2B events, the team is now expanding into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space enabling individuals to buy immersive party kits for birthdays, weddings, and personal gatherings.

To be the heartbeat of every celebration, lighting up memories through innovation and technology.

Major Milestones

* Powered performances for WPL Final, AP Dhillon, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Aditya Gadhvi

* Supplied thousands of LED units across India in both B2B and D2C markets

* Built a community of early adopters, planners, and Gen Z fans all organically

* Maintains a zero-investor, 100% bootstrapped status with profitable growth

What's Next?

With new product lines in development, collaborations in the pipeline, and a growing national presence, Kushagra and Raj Khandelwal are now setting sights on becoming the #1 party product brand in India and eventually, a global name in immersive event tech.

"We're not just building a company. We're designing the way people remember their best nights," says Kushagra.

About Not That High (NTH)

Not That High (NTH) is a youth-led Indian party brand offering LED wristbands and immersive tech products for live concerts, weddings, festivals, and celebrations. Founded in 2023 by Kushagra and Raj Khandelwal, NTH is on a mission to elevate the emotional and visual energy of events one wristband at a time.

Learn more: www.notthathigh.com

Contact: raj@notthathigh.com

Instagram: @notthathigh_com

