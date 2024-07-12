Nothing sells 1 lakh units of India-made CMF Phone 1 in 3 hours

New Delhi, July 12 London-based technology company Nothing on Friday announced that 1 lakh units of its sub-brand's debut smartphone CMF Phone 1, which is being manufactured in India, was sold in just three hours across various channels.

"The overwhelming demand for CMF Phone 1 further solidifies Nothing's reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology and unique design," Nothing said in a statement.

The company launched the device in two variants (6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB) at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 16 MP selfie camera.

It also features a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for seamless interactions.

Meanwhile, Nothing said that by manufacturing the device in India, the company aims to harness the rich manufacturing ecosystem of the country while investing in the local economy, fostering technological innovation within the country and creating job opportunities.

"This underscores the brand's recognition of India as a key market in its global strategy and alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative," the company said.

In addition, Nothing mentioned that this move exemplifies their dedication to delivering "high-quality, locally-produced products that cater to the unique preferences and needs of the Indian market and their expertise in locally manufacturing such a unique adaptable design".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor