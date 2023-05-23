Noufal Marakar elected Chairman of Kozhikode District Football Association's Competition Committee

Calicut (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI/ATK): In a recent working committee meeting held at the Kozhikode District Football Association (KDFA) Hall, Noufal has been elected as the Chairman of the Competition Committee. This appointment highlights Noufal's commitment to the development and promotion of football in the district, as well as his dedication to the sport's progress at the grassroots level.

Noufal, a prominent Indian businessman and native of Kozhikode, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role. As the Chairman and Managing Director of Bions Trading Pvt Ltd Kerala, Noufal has demonstrated his acumen in the business world, and now he aims to leverage his expertise to enhance the footballing landscape in Kozhikode.

In addition to his business ventures, Noufal is an active member of the District Football Association Emeritus Patrons, showcasing his longstanding involvement and passion for the sport. His dedication to football has now led him to take on the vital responsibility of overseeing the Competition Committee's operations, ensuring fair and organized tournaments for football enthusiasts in Kozhikode.

Noufal's contributions to the sports sector extend beyond football. As the Founder and CEO of Kozhikode International Sports City, he has played a pivotal role in the development of sports infrastructure in the district[6]. His vision for the future of sports in Kozhikode has led to the establishment of world-class facilities, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and promotes sporting excellence.

Beyond his professional achievements, Noufal is known for his philanthropic endeavours and dedication to social work. His commitment to making a positive impact in the community is evident through his charitable initiatives and active involvement in various social causes. Noufal's multifaceted involvement underscores his holistic approach to sports development, recognizing the transformative power of athletics in society.

With Noufal at the helm of the Competition Committee, Kozhikode District Football Association can look forward to an era of focused development and improved competitions. Under his leadership, the committee is poised to drive initiatives that will strengthen the foundation of football in the district, nurturing young talent, and providing opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

As Kozhikode continues to flourish as a hub of entertainment and sports, Noufal's election as the Chairman of the Competition Committee signals a new chapter in the district's footballing journey. His extensive experience, business acumen, and unwavering commitment to the sport make him an ideal choice to lead the committee and shape the future of football in Kozhikode.

In conclusion, Noufal's election as Chairman of the Competition Committee is a testament to his passion for football and his desire to contribute to its growth at the grassroots level. With his diverse background and proven leadership abilities, Noufal is set to inspire positive change and elevate Kozhikode's footballing landscape to new heights.

