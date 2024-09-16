Novotel Visakhapatnam ties with Urzza Charge Tech to enhance EV Infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 : Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach partnered with Urzza Charge Tech, a Visakhapatnam-based company working in the electric vehicle charging landscape to advance the electric vehicle infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

The partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the EV charging landscapes across the country by providing high-quality, user-friendly EV charging solutions for all types of electric vehicles.

The partnership is also expected to accelerate the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future. This joint venture will bring EV charging stations to key locations across the state, starting with Vizag, as per the company.

To mark the beginning, Vizag MP M Sribharat inaugurated an EV charging station at INOX Vizag on Sunday. A session to discuss the EV landscape was later attended by various EV makers and users from across Andhra Pradesh.

Sushil Reddy, who holds two Guinness World Records for the longest electric bicycle journey and is currently on a 60-day, over 8,000 km journey across southern India to raise awareness about sustainable mobility, also participated in the event.

In a panel meeting Guinness Book Record Holder, Reddy, discussed various challenges faced during the transition to the EV ecosystem, such as range anxiety, supply chain issues, cost affordability, and battery issues. While some startups raised questions about how to avoid several of these issues, industry experts offered solutions. "EV companies may soon offer battery as a service," they said.

The experts also noted that even without renewable energy, EV vehicles are still more efficient than internal combustion engine-based (ICE) vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, Haresh Bharadwaj, co-founder of Urzza Charge Tech said that the company is expanding its horizon to pan India. Currently, the company has a presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. He further stated that they want to burst the myth that electric vehicles are made for cities only, instead you can use them for long drives also.

Krishna Bhagavatula, CEO of Urzza Charge Tech; Haresh Bharadwaj, co-founder of Urzza Charge Tech; Sushil Reddy, sustainability advocate; Vivek Vardhan, director and CTO of G2V Solar; Karthik Raju, founder and CEO of Austhraa Motors; Radhika Behara, founder and MD of Femi Rides; Ravi Kanth Reddy, senior manager and CSV of Fluentgrid Limited; Suraj Nanneti, chief business officer of Geo Climate Risk Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; and others were present.

