Now recharge your Jio number though WhatsApp, check out the process

Telecom company Reliance Jio had recently launched a new service on WhatsApp to further facilitate and enhance the mobile recharge facility. From here, users can easily do many things like recharge a new number or get a SIM port. This feature of WhatsApp also includes services like JioFiber and JioMart Payments. In addition, many services have been provided. At present this service is available in only two languages ​​English and Hindi. But the company is working on adding other languages ​​to the service. This service gives users access to Mobility, Fiber and JioMart accounts. It can be seen that now not only calls, messages, file sharing but also recharge can be done through WhatsApp.

So here's how to recharge Jio's number through WhatsApp.