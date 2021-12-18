Now recharge your Jio number though WhatsApp, check out the process
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2021 09:23 AM2021-12-18T09:23:56+5:302021-12-18T09:26:54+5:30
Telecom company Reliance Jio had recently launched a new service on WhatsApp to further facilitate and enhance the mobile recharge facility. From here, users can easily do many things like recharge a new number or get a SIM port. This feature of WhatsApp also includes services like JioFiber and JioMart Payments. In addition, many services have been provided. At present this service is available in only two languages English and Hindi. But the company is working on adding other languages to the service. This service gives users access to Mobility, Fiber and JioMart accounts. It can be seen that now not only calls, messages, file sharing but also recharge can be done through WhatsApp.
So here's how to recharge Jio's number through WhatsApp.
- If you want to chat with JioCare without saving number, then first you have to click on https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=%2B917000770007&text=Hi&app_absent=0. It will ask you for permission for WhatsApp Web and then you will be able to take advantage of many features from here.
- Apart from this, you can also chat by saving the number. For this you have to chat on 70007770007. It is registered under the name of JioCare. On this you have to message Hi.
- After this you will be given many options, one of which will be Jio SIM recharge mode.
- You have to click on this option. After this, when you click on the recharge option, you start seeing the prepaid plans of Jio.
- According to you, after choosing the plan, you are taken to the official website for payment. You can then recharge your number from any of the e-wallets.
- All you have to do is select the payment mode and make the payment. By doing this your recharge will be done.