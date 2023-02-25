NRRS, makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, ranked among top 50 Great Places to Work

India's largest and most-loved prayer brand N. Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, has been certified a 'Great Place to Work' organization. NRRS was conferred the certification at the sixth edition of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing in 2023.

In terms of the five features of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture-credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie-NRRS scored highly on the 'Great Place to Work' assessment. The certification is the result of an employee survey to empower leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic decisions.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It has surveyed more than 100 million workers globally since 1992 and used these insights to identify what makes a successful workplace: trust. The organization's employee survey platform equips managers with the insights, real-time reporting, and feedback they require to make informed decisions about their workforce. The Institute has performed ground-breaking research on the qualities of excellent workplaces for more than three decades and serves corporations, non-profits, and governmental organizations in more than 60 countries.

Some of the practices that the organisation follows are Trust with Employees where hierarchical structure is fluid, and employees contribute for desired results continuously. To sustain a business in today's time, maintaining trust with Distributors and Suppliers is very important as they are invested in the partnership and grow with the company. Some of the other practices that the organisation follows are Trust across the supply chain-Operational Transparency, building trust by serving society and by building trust in the brand.

Expressing his pleasure over this global recognition, Guru Ranga, Chairman, NR Group, said, "As an organization that is value-driven and ethical in its practices, this certification is an evidence of our ethical practices, and dedication to developing a working culture that creates value in everyone's life be it employees, customers, or our stakeholders. We are working towards the vision set by the founders of the company and strongly believe in doing the right thing for our future."

Speaking about this certification, Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd. says, "We acknowledge the contribution made by each and everyone at NRRS in achieving this certification. As rightly said, hope is mankind's greatest invention, and we hope that we bring a difference to everyone's life that is associated with the organization. We continue to put an emphasis on the employee experience and understand that by fostering a supportive, cooperative, and high-trust workplace, we are giving our employees the tools they need to succeed in their current roles and over the course of their careers as well. Winning this recognition makes us believe that we are on the right path of making a difference."

"This prestigious certification is a result of the tireless efforts of our employees and leadership team to create a positive and supportive work environment. Our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, transparency, and trust has paid off, and we couldn't be prouder. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and their passion for excellence in all they do. We will continue to strive for greatness, on a foundation of fairness to foster a "for all" culture that's 'all equal', ethical, responsible and sustainable."

NRRS has turned itself into a 'Great Place to Work' by excelling with an overall of 92% score on the TRUST INDEX. The Great Place to Work certification is the only one that is entirely based on the feedback that employees provide about their workplace experiences, specifically how frequently they report a high-trust environment. This certification serves as the industry standard for identifying and recognising exceptional employee experience.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a modest beginning, NRRS has evolved into a successfully-run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed itself towards social responsibilities and fulfills them through its charity arm NR Foundation. NRRS today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

