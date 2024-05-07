NSE to conduct live trading on May 18 with disaster recovery switch

New Delhi [India], May 7 : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from the primary site to Disaster Recovery site on May 18, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments, the exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.

As per definition, a disaster recovery site is a place that a company can temporarily relocate to following a disaster. A disaster recovery site ensures that a company can continue operations until it becomes safe to resume work at its usual location or a new permanent location.

The session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 am. The second special live trading session will commence at 11:45 am and conclude at 12:40 pm.

All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the respective bands.

