NSE to conduct live trading on May 18 with disaster recovery switch
By ANI | Published: May 7, 2024 06:24 PM2024-05-07T18:24:45+5:302024-05-07T18:25:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], May 7 : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special live trading session with intraday switch over from the primary site to Disaster Recovery site on May 18, 2024 in equity and equity derivatives segments, the exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.
As per definition, a disaster recovery site is a place that a company can temporarily relocate to following a disaster. A disaster recovery site ensures that a company can continue operations until it becomes safe to resume work at its usual location or a new permanent location.
The session will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be a 45-minute session starting at 9:15 am. The second special live trading session will commence at 11:45 am and conclude at 12:40 pm.
All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the respective bands.
