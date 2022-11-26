NSIC pavilion at IITF 2022, a Big attraction for entrepreneurs

New Delhi (India), November 26: 268 MSEs (SC/ST Enterprises) are displaying their products at the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC) pavilion at IITF 2022 (14-27 Nov 2022) ,New Delhi which was inaugurated by Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of MSME and Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Hon’ble Minister of State (MSME ) in the presence of Shri B. B Swain, Secretary MSME, Shri Gaurang Dixit, CMD, NSIC.

The NSIC pavilion is highlighting the various offerings of The National SC ST Hub (NSSH) for SC ST entrepreneurs as also the benefits of various NSIC schemes for the MSME sector.

The 268 MSEs (SC/ST Enterprises) under the NSSH scheme Units are participating in from across the country such as , Maharashtra Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, West Bengal, Telangana etc. The display profile includes Textile, Handcrafted products, Food products, Leather, Gems & Jewellery, Furnishing, Embroidery & Laces, Paper Product, Herbal & Ayurvedic/Unani, Inlay Paintings, Hair product etc.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor