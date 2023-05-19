nStore partners with Portronics to offer Portable Gadgets on ONDC Network

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): nStore is pleased to announce that Portronics, a well-known brand of portable gadgets, is now available on the ONDC network through nStore.

"We are delighted to welcome Portronics, a well-known portable gadget brand on board the ONDC. As an ONDC network participant, nStore empowers sellers to leverage the benefits of such networks. We believe that Portronics joining ONDC will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, and we look forward to working together towards this goal," said Pradeep k Sampath, CEO of nStore.

Jasmeet Singh, Director at Portronics, added, "With Portronics joining the ONDC network through nStore is a natural step for Portronics as we continue to grow and innovate in the electronics industry. We're committed to providing the highest quality products to our customers."

T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC said, "We're excited to welcome Portronics to our expanding community of sellers. Our Network Participant, nStore, has expanded the product offerings by partnering with Portronics, thus providing buyers with even more choices."

ONDC, Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

At our core, we want to make technology accessible to the everyday Indian. This zeal has led us to create portable gadgets. The results were economical, dependable and innovative products in multiple categories like Audio and accessories for Smartphones, PCs and cars. The nationwide recognition has made us India's most Loved Portable Gadgets Brand.

nStore operates with a community commerce model consisting of three communities: Micro-communities, Multilateral communities (ONDC), and Moving communities. The flagship application of nStore, nLincs, offers a user-friendly platform for seamless online ordering, allowing customers to easily place orders without the need to download any application. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity, nStore is driving the democratization of the online commerce ecosystem in India.

