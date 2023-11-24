NTA NEET Plus Supplement for 2024 Exam - Latest Updated Syllabus and Question Bank of Additional Topics!

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 24: In a significant move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a revision to the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2024 examination. This revision introduces new pathways for aspirants seeking to pursue a medical career in India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has expanded the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2024 examination. This move, aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP), now allows candidates who have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English, even as additional subjects after passing Class 12th, to appear for the NEET UG exam and pursue a career in medicine.

Previously, NMC released the NEET 2024 Reduced Syllabus Notification which means that certain topics have been removed from the examination. This change aims to ease the burden on students and provide a more focused assessment of their medical knowledge. Students should stay updated on these changes and adjust their study plans accordingly. With the reduced syllabus, it is even more critical to grasp the fundamental concepts thoroughly. Strong foundations in subjects like Biology, Chemistry, and Physics will be the key to success.

The NEET 2024 Syllabus Reduced is a significant development for medical aspirants, and it is crucial for students to adapt to these changes, stay informed, and focus on building a strong foundation in the core subjects. With the right strategy and dedication, success in the NEET 2024 exam is entirely achievable.

The recent changes in NEET 2024 eligibility criteria and syllabus, aligned with the National Education Policy, offer diverse pathways for aspiring medical students. The Oswaal Books' NTA NEET (UG) PLUS Supplement Book becomes a key tool, providing updated content, revision notes, and practice questions. This signifies a positive shift toward inclusivity and reduced academic stress, emphasizing the need for a strong foundation.

