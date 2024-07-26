Nuclear power plants at Kudankulam delivers 100 billion kWh

Chennai, June 26 The two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam have delivered 100 billion kWh to the Indian power grid, Russian integrated atomic power major Rosatom said.

According to Rosatom, the two units are operating in the routine mode and demonstrating efficiency above the rated values.

"The effective operation of the Kudankulam NPP (nuclear power plant) has been achieved owing to the application of proven design solutions, the use of reliable equipment, high-quality construction and installation, and commissioning work. Throughout the stages of design and up to operation, all works are conducted in close and comprehensive cooperation between the Indian customer and the Russian contractor. Each party contributed its own expertise to the project, which culminated in a technologically complex and efficient industrial project meeting the most stringent requirements of both quality and process safety," ASE JSC's First Vice President for Construction, Alexey Zhukov, said.

India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two functional 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more similar plants (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction. All six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom. Major equipment for building the third and fourth units has reached Kudankulam from Russia. Rosatom is providing fuel to the nuclear power units in Kudankulam throughout their entire life cycle.

