Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals Join Forces to Deliver Reliable Power Backup Solutions Across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Numeric UPS is excited to announce a significant expansion of its market presence through a strategic partnership with Rashi Peripherals. This collaboration enhances the brand's accessibility to a broader audience and highlights the commitment to delivering reliable power backup solutions.

Rashi Peripherals, a prominent player in the IT distribution segment, brings a wealth of experience and a robust distribution network to this collaboration. As a distribution partner, Rashi Peripherals will be pivotal in extending Numeric UPS's product range to various regional markets and industries.

With a shared dedication to customer satisfaction, Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals are well-aligned in their mission to offer cutting-edge power backup solutions, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity in today's digitally driven world. Numeric UPS products are renowned for their high-quality performance, robust design, and reliability, making this partnership synergetic.

Welcoming Rashi Peripherals on board, Satpal Singh, CEO - Numeric UPS said, "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Rashi Peripherals, a company renowned for its robust distribution network. This collaboration represents a symbiotic relationship, where Numeric's strong brand presence and Rashi's extensive reach, will deliver unparalleled value to our customers and add new energy to the world of power backup solutions."

Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rashi Peripherals, said, "We are excited to join hands with Numeric UPS, the leading UPS solutions provider in India. This partnership will enable us to strengthen our Power division and offer various backup solutions. Numeric UPS is known for its world-class products, and this collaboration will enable us to expand footprints in the power business."

Through this collaboration, Numeric UPS and Rashi Peripherals aim to strengthen their positions in the market and provide unmatched support to their valued clients. The two companies will leverage their respective strengths to create a compelling proposition for customers looking for reliable and efficient power backup solutions and redefine the power backup landscape with a shared commitment to excellence.

Numeric is the leading manufacturer that offers sustainable power backup solutions to users all over the globe with 2 world-class manufacturing units. With an experience of more than 35 years, the brand has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains. Numeric is a GLOCAL company, i.e., the combination of 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. The clean energy solutions are certified by ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007. Numeric also has the widest service network in the industry, with more than 250 direct service centres and over 900+ technically proficient engineers; Numeric has the widest service network in the industry.

