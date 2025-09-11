Nykaa Takes Indian Beauty Global with UK Debut

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Nykaa, India's preferred beauty and lifestyle destination that has revolutionized beauty consumption in the country, will celebrate its UK debut on September 11th in London. Having already established a strong presence in the GCC through its omnichannel platform, 'Nysaa', Nykaa now steps into the UK, showcasing the vision and ambition behind the House of Nykaa: a curated portfolio of dynamic in-house brands that capture the essence of Indian beauty and fashion, and are built for diverse consumers around the world.

The House of Nykaa Beauty portfolio is India's second-largest homegrown beauty brand portfolio, with an annualized GMV run rate of approximately ₹2,300 crore as of Q1 FY 2026. Trusted nationwide, it has served over 13 million customers through online platforms and more than 38,000 physical distribution points, consistently delivering exceptional growth and performance.

From India with Pride: A Historic Celebration of Beauty and Ambition

Nykaa proudly marks its UK debut with the launch of Kay Beauty, India's largest celebrity beauty brand, exclusively at Space NK, the country's most prestigious luxury beauty retailer. To celebrate this milestone, the company's leadership will host an exclusive soiree today and raise a toast to mark this chapter at the George Club, Mayfair, London. Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder and Executive Director of Nykaa and CEO of House of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion; Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, and Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Managing Director, and CEO of Nykaa; will welcome distinguished guests across key opinion leaders, senior beauty executives, and prominent members of the UK's business and cultural community, reflecting Kay Beauty's values of diversity and inclusivity.

Among the esteemed attendees will be dignitaries from the Indian High Commission, Margaret Mitchell, Chief Commercial Officer of Space NK, Nykaa's partners who were instrumental in bringing Kay Beauty to the UK, and members of royal families from the GCC. Nykaa's global brand partners, including leadership from Estee Lauder, Unilever Prestige, Puig, Charlotte Tilbury, and others, will also grace the occasion. The celebration will also feature renowned personalities such as Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor; Queenie Singh, Founder of Beauty In Everything (BiE), along with her spouse Rishi Sethia; Samyukta Nair, the visionary restaurateur behind the Michelin-starred Jamavar in London; Pallak Seth, Vice Chairman & Director of PDS; and some of Nykaa's key partners from Europe, including Vittoria, CEO of REGI Laboratories.

The exclusive soiree is set to follow the captivating launch celebration held on September 9th at Space NK, which was nothing short of a beauty lover's dream. Legendary makeup artist Daniel Bauer led an intimate masterclass, sharing his signature techniques with an eager crowd. Iconic influencers and industry leaders came together to celebrate the launch while exploring bestsellers from Kay Beauty. Adding to the magic, the event was infused with contemporary Indian music and carefully curated cultural elements, creating a truly memorable experience.

Kay Beauty: A Brand Born from Passion and Purpose

Co-founded in 2019 by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif, Kay Beauty was built on the belief that makeup should not only enhance but also care. Since then, the brand has won hearts across Indiafrom major metro cities to tier 2 and tier 3 marketsserving over 2.5 million customers to date. Kay Beauty also has a strong offline presence and is available in more than 700 premium stores in India.

In just five short years, Kay Beauty, with its high-performance formulations, inclusive ethos, and skin-loving ingredients, has emerged as one of India's most loved and fastest-growing beauty brands. Building on this success, the brand expanded into the GCC, where it quickly became one of the top five makeup brands on Nysaa. Now, with its debut in the UK at Space NK, Kay Beauty sets its sights on serving an even wider audience crossing borders, cultures, and skin tones with beauty that's diverse, effortless, and modern.

Adwaita Nayar, Co-founder and Executive Director of Nykaa and CEO of House of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion, said, "Nykaa's journey towards becoming a global beauty brand is built on small but significant steps. Following our success in the GCC, Kay Beauty's launch in the UK of Kay Beauty marks our second milestone. This progress is driven by the confidence we draw from the incredible love and support of our customers across India. Their trust empowers us to confidently expand our vision and bring the best of Indian beauty to the world."

Looking Ahead: Dreaming Bigger, Shining Brighter

Rooted in India's rich beauty heritage and driven by an intimate understanding of consumer desires, Nykaa is proud to share its unique ethos with the world. The launch of Kay Beauty in the UK is a celebration of India's dynamic and evolving beauty story, one that the global stage is eagerly embracing. This milestone marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Indian beauty on the world stage.

*Over the years, the House of Nykaa - Beauty has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem of iconic in-house brands, including Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Dot & Key, Nykaa Wanderlust, Nykaa Perfumery, Earth Rhythm, and Nykaa Collection.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor