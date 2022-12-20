O P Jindal Global University signs agreement with Aresty Institute of Executive Education at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

As O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) completes 13 years since its founding, 100 JGU students will be selected to participate in an amazing certificate programme designed exclusively for the students of JGU in collaboration with the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

These full-time JGU students will be selected on merit from the 12 schools of JGU to study at the Wharton School in summer 2023.

The partnership between India's world-class private university (ranked number one in India in the QS World University Rankings 2022, three times in a row) and Wharton Executive Education augurs well for promoting excellence in management education.

The industry-relevant programme at Wharton will offer specially designed modules, including business model innovation and ecosystems, international banking and financial markets, entrepreneurship and technology innovation, global business strategy and mergers and acquisitions, strategy with analytics, and strategic leadership and influence. The course modules will be offered by Wharton faculty, who are world-leading scholars in their respective fields of business, finance, and entrepreneurship. JGU students will receive a certificate of completion from the Wharton School, upon successful completion of this programme.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said that: "The collaboration that is being established between JGU and Wharton Executive Education will be unique and transformative, given the opportunities of learning from and engaging with some of the most outstanding academics and thought leaders in the world. This is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which has recognised the role and importance of internationalising Indian higher education. Indian students, post pandemic, have an aspiration to study at world-class institutions in India and abroad. They will immensely benefit from the synergies of learning at JGU and at Wharton to contribute in different capacities to various industries globally."

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School, said that: "This is a truly exceptional opportunity for JGU students to study management, finance, and entrepreneurship at an Ivy League institution. This programme will provide our students with extensive exposure, and help them become globally conscious, and conceptually strong, thereby dramatically increasing their employability. We remain committed to offering our students short- and long-term international opportunities with leading universities and business schools around the world, to enable and empower them to become leaders and entrepreneurs."

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, JGU, observed, "The Jindal-Wharton collaboration is an example of global engagement that has a direct impact on the life and learning of our students. The fact that a substantial number of students from JGU will be spending time at the Wharton School in the USA learning some of the cutting-edge issues relating to finance and entrepreneurship from scholars and practitioners will be a transformative opportunity for the students."

Founded in 1881 as the world's first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education's individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 104,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

