Oakridge Bachupally Marks Another Year of Academic Success with Exceptional 2024 CBSE Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14: Oakridge International School Bachupally is delighted to announce another year of outstanding student performance in the CBSE examinations for the academic year 2024. Devoted to nurturing young minds through a comprehensive educational approach, Oakridge remains steadfast in pursuing academic excellence.

Grade 12

The Grade 12 cohort at Oakridge Bachupally has achieved an impressive overall average score of 77.2%, with 67% of students attaining distinctions.

In the Commerce stream, Yuva Ganesh Narne emerged as the top performer with an exceptional score of 95.4%, closely followed by Neha Girish Kalagudi, who secured an impressive 90.4%.

Within the Science stream, Aditya Ramarao claimed the top spot with a stellar 93%, while Samala Kedar Reddy closely trailed with a remarkable 92%.

Grade 12 Topper Yuva Ganesh Narne expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am thankful for the continuous support of my teachers and family that has propelled me to this achievement."

Grade 10

The Grade 10 cohort at Oakridge Bachupally has emulated the success of Grade 12, achieving an impressive average score of 81%. Notably, 69% of the students attained distinctions. Sriram Venugopalan clinched the top spot with an exceptional score of 97%.

Anika Rastogi and Maneet Kaur secured the second position with a commendable score of 95.6%.

Sriram Venugopalan, the Grade 10 Topper, expressed his joy, "I am pleased to witness the fruition of my efforts in Mathematics with a perfect score. I express my gratitude for the steadfast encouragement and mentorship provided by my teachers."

Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally, expressed her immense pride in our students' remarkable achievements. She emphasized, "Our school's strong culture of excellence is highlighted in the tremendous performance of our students in the Board Examinations. As the legacy of success continues to inspire, our students are encouraged to dream big and pursue excellence. Oakridge's commitment to maintaining high standards remains unwavering, and its inclusive approach celebrates diversity, aiming to serve and nurture global citizens."

Shalini Singhal, Head of CBSE at Oakridge International School Bachupally, further emphasized the exceptional results, "Reaching one's fullest potential is commendable, yet achieving perfection is a distinction in its own right. Our students' perfect Mathematics and Informatics Practices scores are a testament to their exceptional capabilities and the high standard of education they receive."

The outcome this year has established a standard and demonstrated that the school exemplifies the virtue of 'Kaizen,' which refers to the pursuit of continuous improvement. It has been a path-breaking year for the school, and the results validate the academic excellence maintained through relentless dedication.

These remarkable achievements reflect the students' hard work, parents' support, and faculty's commitment. Congratulations to all the kids!

For more information, please visit www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, is a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, the world's premier school organisation, which comprises 85 schools in 33 countries.

Recognised for its commitment to excellence, Oakridge Bachupally has achieved a remarkable position as the 3rd Best International School in Hyderabad and is the No. 1 school in the Northwest region according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. The school has also earned recognition among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

