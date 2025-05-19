Oakridge Gachibowli Students Shine Bright with Exceptional CBSE Grade 10 &12 Results

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its Grade 10 and Grade 12 results for over 42 lakh students on May 13. This year the exams took place from February 15 to April 4 across India. Among many schools celebrating academic excellence, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli has once again set the bar high with its students' stellar performance in the 2025 board exams.

Consistently ranked among the top international schools in Hyderabad, this year, students across both grades have demonstrated academic excellence and determination, with 20.5% of students scoring above 90% and the school average standing at 79.05% for Grade 12 and 81% for Grade 10. These achievements are a true testament to Oakridge's student-centric academic philosophy, focused on nurturing critical thinking, resilience, and holistic growth.

Among the shining stars, Aditi Santosh emerged as the Class 12 topper with an outstanding score of 97%, while Neha Sai Mandadi led the Grade 10 cohort with an impressive 97.6%. Many other students across both grades secured centum and high distinctions in key subjects, reflecting the depth of academic talent at the school. Speaking on the achievement, Dipika Rao, Principal of Oakridge Gachibowli, said, "Oakridge Gachibowli is committed to well-being of students which is non-negotiable for their academic success. Our fantastic results for CBSE grades 10 and 12 are a testimony of the nurturing bond between school and students that is the backbone of our vision and extends to all its alumni."

But the success story doesn't end with exam scores. Oakridge Gachibowli is also celebrating exceptional university offers for its graduating batch. Students have secured placements in top-tier global institutions, including the Marshall School of Business, Georgia Tech, The University of Manchester, Purdue University, Rutgers, the University of Birmingham, and more.

Rukmani Kumar, CBSE Segment Head, added, "We are overjoyed to share that our Grade 10 and 12 students have delivered exceptional results once again this year, exceeding expectations and filling us with immense pride! Congratulations to them! This outstanding achievement is a direct result of the dynamic partnership between our students' diligence, teachers' guidance, and parents' steadfast support. Together, we have set a new benchmark for academic excellence. We are excited to continue innovating and providing a top-notch education that unlocks our students' full potential."

Oakridge's collaboration with Nord Anglia Education has further enhanced these outcomes, giving students exclusive access to learning partnerships with institutions like MIT and UNICEF, along with opportunities through the Global Campus platform.

For many students, this milestone is the culmination of years of hard work, and the beginning of exciting new journeys. As Grade 12 topper from Oakridge Gachibowli, Aditi Santosh shared, "I always thought of my results as the culmination of my high school journey. Looking at my results made me feel extremely delighted and proud of myself, and also grateful to everyone who helped me. However, on the other end, it hit me that this was the end of my school chapter. But I'm looking forward to my future journey, one that Oakridge catapulted me into."

Adding to this spirit of achievement, Shritha Gudena who secured the second highest rank with 95.8% in Grade 12, reflected, "After 13 years at Oakridge, it's been more than just a school, it's been home. As I move forward to pursue a BBA, I carry with me lessons, memories, and friendships that will stay with me forever. I'm eternally grateful for the unwavering support of my parents and school."

Meanwhile, Neha Sai Mandadi, Grade 10 topper with 97.6%, expressed, "I'm incredibly thankful to Oakridge for shaping my academic journey over the past ten years. The unwavering support and guidance from my teachers and parents have played a key role in helping me reach this milestone."

With these remarkable results, Oakridge Gachibowli's Class of 2025 walks into the future with confidence, curiosity, and a spirit of global citizenship that will continue to shine wherever they go.

