Oakridge Students Traverse Borders with NAE Global Campus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22: The Global Campus platform of Nord Anglia Education (NAE) gives wings to the imagination and dreams of its students. Through this, Oakridge, Bengaluru students connect with learners worldwide to collaborate, discuss and learn together every day.

Global Campus encourages students to think, create, innovate and demonstrate their extra-curricular skills and creates a sense of competitiveness. It allows them to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education through collaboration with the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Read more here.

"With 80,000+ learners from 33 countries, we foster a culture of global citizenship and excellence in education. Recently, our students Bhavya from IBDP and Myra from MYP and their teacher visited MIT Boston and interacted with the experts there," says Principal, Pallavi Mishra.

What's Happening at Global Campus?

1. Pen Pals: Pen Pals connect with and learn more about students from other Nord Anglia Schools worldwide. This year, PYP 1 & 2 students at Oakridge International School Bengaluru met their counterparts from British International School Bratislava, Nord Anglia International School - Dubai, Nord Anglia International School - Hongkong, and Nord Anglia Education School - Colegio Menor Quito - Ecuador. This allowed Oakridgers to share and learn different ideas, views, and perspectives with their fellow mates from various Nord Anglia schools worldwide.

2. Language Exchange: Language Exchange pairs groups of NAE students who want to practice speaking a language they are learning with native speakers of that language. This activity is for students aged 11+ who can converse in their target language while making minimal mistakes. They will practice the spoken language of the culture, with all its informal expressions and slang - building confidence to communicate in that language in the real world. This year, Oakridge Bengaluru students enrolled for English, Spanish and French languages.

3. Coding: The Hour of Code is a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science. During the Hour of Code week in December, Oakridge students will participate in a shared coding challenge on Global Campus and attend an Expert Talk with a Software Engineer at Microsoft. There will then be monthly coding challenges from January 2024.

4. Global Sports Challenge: Oakridge International School embraced the GC challenge with fun runs, daily miles, and nature walks. Students of all ages were involved, and the stories they told on the Global Campus wall were of determination and perseverance. They narrated their joy after exercising and being in the fresh air.

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 84 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 80,000+ students from kindergarten to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curricula, including the English curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturite, and the US curriculum.

For more information, visit to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

