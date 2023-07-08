Oakridge Visakhapatnam's IBDP Class of 2023 shines bright with outstanding results

NewsVoir

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8: It's a proud moment for Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam as its class of 2023 IBDP students shine bright with outstanding results.

Shritan. B secured 41/45 points and stood out as a topper. He will be starting his exciting journey at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, USA, which is ranked in QS World University Rankings. Other toppers are Ashrita P., who will be heading to Australia to pursue her bachelor's in Global Business Administration and Varshith. B, who will be heading to the University of Manchester, UK.

Overall, the school has achieved an average diploma score of 32, higher than the global average of 30.2.

Amit Jain, School Director, says, "It just feels like yesterday when we introduced the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) at our school. And today, looking at our Oakridge score well and moving on to the world-class universities they were placed in is a wonderful feeling."

"I am immensely proud of our IB students' outstanding results. This is a direct outcome of their resilience, hard work and dedication. This year's results are also a testament to our teachers' commitment, creativity, and inspiration, who have ensured our students excel in their learning," added Shaila Bhamidipati, School Principal.

OIS Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organisation with 84 schools across 33 countries, offering a connected, global education. The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Visakhapatnam and has ranked No.2 in India. The school has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine.

