Oben Electric Set to Launch Next-Gen Rorr EZ on 5th August

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 2: Oben Electric, India's leading homegrown R&D driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, is set to launch the next-generation Rorr EZ on 5th August 2025. The enhanced model is designed to bring a bold new edge to city electric commuting, integrating advanced tech and redefined rider-centric features while staying true to the Rorr EZ's commuter-first DNA and its core strengths of performance, reliability and practicality.

Since its launch in November 2024, the Rorr EZ emerged as one of the most preferred electric motorcycles for daily commuters. Purpose-built for city commuting, it offers effortless handling, striking design, and high-performance tech that directly addresses real-world traffic stressors, eliminating the need for clutch and gear shifting and reducing vibrations and heat. Rorr EZ delivers an IDC range of up to 175 km, fast charging to 80% starting from 45 minutes and reaches a top speed of 95 km/h, catering to a wide range of commuter preferences. With swift acceleration and class-leading torque, it seamlessly blends performance with everyday practicality and has carved a space for itself among city riders looking to switch to electric without compromise.

The upcoming model will continue to be powered by Oben's proprietary high-performance LFP battery technology, known for 50% higher heat resistance and double the lifespan, delivering consistent reliability across India's diverse riding conditions. With this robust foundation, the next-gen Rorr EZ enters a more evolved space, retaining its commuter-first appeal while introducing bold upgrades for riders seeking more from their daily electric ride. It underscores Oben Electric's commitment to leading innovation in a segment that is rapidly redefining urban mobility.

Bookings for the new Rorr EZ will open on the day of launch, with deliveries scheduled to begin from 15th August 2025.

