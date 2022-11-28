Odisha's OVO Farm egg reaches Qatar FIFA World Cup

With the whole world excited about Qatar FIFA football world cup, Odisha has special reason to be happy. Eggs produced in Odisha find their way to plates in Qatar. To meet the sudden demand of eggs in view of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar's egg imports have jumped to more than double. Ovofarm, one of India's leading egg producers, have pitched in to meet the spurt of demand. According to Soumendra Mishra founder and MD of , it is a first from Odisha and a matter of pride that Odisha produce has found its way to a global event like FIFA World Cup. It goes on to prove that the quality of our product, the systems and processes we follow are world class.

India has been a big exporter of Eggs to Qatar and only a selected few farm of the country having world class systems, processes producing quality eggs gets the opportunity to meet the requirement. With the ongoing FIFA world cup, the egg exports from India to Qatar has increased manifolds and Ovo farm being one of a leading producer of international standard eggs in India has exported big consignment of eggs in November month this year.

Known for its best quality, premium and nutritious eggs, Ovo Farm Pvt Ltd. is one of the most advanced layer farm with fully automated state of the art technology in India located at Balangir, Odisha. Through its rich experience in the poultry industry for over two decades, Ovo Farm has successfully identified and adopted the most advanced technology, processes and global best practices in their farm leading to produce export quality best eggs. Ovo Farm is one of the most advanced suppliers of High-Protein, Nutritional eggs in India and abroad. Ovo Farm eggs have been thoroughly tested to ensure that they meet the highest standards of quality assurance according to the European standards. Ovo farm produces around a million eggs per day and having its sales operation across East India.

Ovo farm holds a significant market share in premium quality packaged egg industry as well with its brand 'Kenko'. Kenko eggs are available at around 400 general retail counters, all big format modern trade stores and ecommerce platformsin Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Guwahati.

