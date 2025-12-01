Odissi Exponent Sruti Barua Presents SATVA: NrityaNarta Odissi Dance Academy Marks 23 Years of Classical Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: NrityaNarta Academy, founded and led by acclaimed Odissi exponent Ms. Sruti Barua, celebrated its 23rd year with a grand cultural showcase titled SATVA an afternoon dedicated to purity, balance, and the timeless spirit of classical Indian dance, on 30th November 2025 at Centre For Cultural Resources And Training (CCRT), Dwarka, New Delhi.

The event was honored by the presence of Padmashree Nalini Asthana, distinguished Kathak artist of India, and Colonel Rakesh Sharma, Sena Medal (Gallantry), along with his wife, Ms. Rohini Sharma, a former educator. Their presence added exceptional dignity and significance to the occasion, celebrating the classical arts in their purest form.

Recognised as one of India's respected Odissi practitioners and mentors, Sruti Barua has spent over three decades preserving, performing, and teaching the classical Odissi tradition with uncompromising discipline and authenticity. Through NrityaNarta, she has trained generations of young dancers, establishing the academy as a center of rigor, refinement, and cultural integrity.

Opening the showcase, Ms. Barua delivered an inspiring address, reflecting on the academy's journey and the philosophy behind SATVA. She emphasised that classical dance is rooted in sincerity, inner stillness, and purity of intention. "Technique and expression matter," she shared, "but what truly defines a dancer is clarity of purpose and honesty of practice."

SATVA featured a thoughtfully curated repertoire from the Odissi tradition, reflecting both depth of training and respect for classical structure. The show began with Mangalacharan, the traditional invocatory piece offered with grace and devotion. This was followed by Moksha, a spiritual ascent into pure movement, showcasing the maturity and clarity of NrityaNarta's senior students.

Vakratunda Mahakaya, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, brought precision and expressive nuance to the stage, highlighting the academy's attention to traditional vocabulary.

The lyrical Varsha Pallavi celebrated the monsoon with fluidity, rhythmic vibrancy, and the characteristic torso work of Odissi. One of the most striking presentations of the evening was Dashavatar, where the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu were brought alive through dramatic abhinaya and powerful stage composition.

A highlight of SATVA was the performance of Lalita Lavanga Lata by Sruti Barua herself. With her signature poise, control, and emotional subtlety, she reaffirmed her stature as one of India's notable Odissi performers. Her presence on stage was the artistic centerpiece of the event, reminding the audience of the profound expressive capacity of Odissi when rendered by a seasoned exponent.

The showcase concluded with Shiv Panchakshar Stotra, performed with spiritual intensity and technical command, leaving the audience in a state of quiet reverence.

After 23 years of relentless dedication, NrityaNarta Academy stands today as a respected institution in the Odissi community. Under the artistic leadership of Sruti Barua, the academy remains committed to upholding the purity of Odissi's dance, the discipline of its training, and the values that define India's classical heritage.

SATVA stands as a testament to that legacyan offering of devotion, discipline, and artistic integrity.

For more information, visit www.srutibarua.com or call +91 9810511408 (from 3pm to 8pm).

