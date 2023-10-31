Ojaank Shukla Triumphs as Best Educationist: Elevating the Standards of UPSC Coaching

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 31: Ojaank Shukla, the esteemed visionary and founder of Ojaank IAS Academy, has been awarded as the Best Educationist, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in UPSC coaching. This accolade comes as a recognition of Ojaank Shukla's pioneering efforts in transforming the landscape of Civil Services Examination preparation.

Under the dynamic leadership of Ojaank Shukla, Ojaank IAS Academy has embarked on a transformative journey by establishing a Gurukul in the serene environs of Noida. This strategic shift from the bustling Mukherjee Nagar to the tranquil surroundings of Noida represents a paradigm shift in the coaching education landscape, bringing forth a holistic approach to UPSC preparation.

Ojaank IAS Academy is not just a coaching institute, it's Gurukul where holistic development of students are in accordance with Gurukul Parampara. It is an institution that is redefining UPSC coaching in Noida and beyond. With a strong commitment to excellence, safety, and holistic student development, the academy is setting new standards in the field of Civil Services Examination preparation.

The academy's innovative teaching methods not only prepare aspirants for the rigors of UPSC but also equip them with the skills needed to tackle real-world challenges. Practical insights, strategic thinking, and ethical decision-making are seamlessly woven into the fabric of the curriculum, ensuring that aspirants emerge not just as successful exam-takers but as well-rounded individuals ready to face the challenges of public service.

Ojaank Shukla expressed his gratitude for the Best Educationist Award, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the dedicated team at Ojaank IAS Academy. Our mission is not just to prepare students for exams but to empower them with the knowledge and skills needed to make meaningful contributions to society. This award is a motivation for us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in education."

Ojaank IAS Academy congratulates Ojaank Shukla on this well-deserved honour and looks forward to continuing its transformative journey in UPSC coaching under his visionary leadership.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260859/Ojaank_Shukla.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor