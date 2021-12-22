Ola drivers will now see drop location, payment mode before accepting ride

If you book an Ola cab to go to the office or anywhere else, at some point the cab driver may have canceled your ride or asked where you want to go. But that will not happen now. The cab driver will no longer ask for your destination location. Ola, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that their driver partners will now be able to see where passengers want to go on their mobile phones before they start the ride and whether they will pay in cash or online. In a tweet on Tuesday, Ola's co-founder Bhavish Agarwal said, "Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get - Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations."

Many times after the booking is confirmed, the cab driver calls the passenger before reaching the pick-up location and asks where they want to go and whether the payment will be received in cash or online. After this the cab driver refuses to go to the destination and cancels the ride. In such a situation many times passengers suffer huge losses. Passengers are unable to reach their destination on time. This will also benefit cab drivers, who can cancel the ride if it is not convenient for them to get somewhere.