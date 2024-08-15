Ola launches three bikes on Independence Day; check prices, specifications and delivery dates

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Ola Electric, which has been in the news cycle for its much-awaited IPO, has unveiled three models of electric bikes - Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X, on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

Affirming its resolve to make India a global Electric Vehicles and new energy hub, Ola Electric today entered the electric motorcycle segment and further announced the integration of Ola's own batteries in its vehicles starting first quarter of the next financial year- from April 2025.

The price points for Roadster Pro, which comes in two battery variants, have been kept at Rs 1,99,999 and Rs 2,49,999 per unit.

Roadster Pro is powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque.

For Roadster, which has three variants, prices are kept at Rs 1,04,999, Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,39,999 per unit.

The Roadster promises to be the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment powered by a 13 KW motor and is available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants.

For Roadster X, having three different battery variants, rates are kept at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999 per unit.

With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment. Available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants, the Roadster X clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant).

At Ola's annual launch event today at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director and the Promoter of the company, announced that deliveries of Roadster and Roadster X will commence in January 2025 while bookings can be made from today.

Deliveries of the most expensive of all three, Roadster Pro, will start during Diwali 2025, Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said that the newly unveiled bikes will be available for test rides at its 100-odd experience and sale centres spread across the country.

Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, "Today, two-thirds of India's two wheeler market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola's entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."

Earlier this month, on August 9, Ola Electric made a flat debut on the exchanges. The company's share was listed at Rs 76 on the National Stock Exchange, exactly same to that of its initial public offering (IPO) issue price. After that, the shares trade at 20 per cent upper circuit for two straight days, before moderating.

An initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public for the first time. Ola Electric is the first pure EV company in India to hit the stock markets.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Ola Electric Mobility Limited, was subscribed 4.26 times during the three-day window earlier this month.

Incorporated in 2017, it delivered Ola's first electric vehicle scooter, the Ola S1 Pro, in December 2021. The company has delivered seven products and additionally announced several new products since its first product announcement in August 2021.

This was followed by the delivery of the Ola S1 in September 2022, the Ola S1 Air in August 2023 and the Ola S1 X+ in December 2023, and the Ola S1 X (2 kWh), the Ola S1 X (3 kWh) and the Ola S1 X (4 kWh) in May 2024.

