OLA starts 10 min food delivery service in Bangalore on pilot basis

Ola Company is now ready to launch a new service. Ola is now going to deliver you a home cooked meal in 10 minutes. The company has also started testing this service. Ola has started testing this new service in Bangalore. The company is using its grocery delivery service Ola Dash for fast delivery of food. However, currently only a limited number of foods are available on the menu of this service. Ola has included food items such as porridge, pizza and stick rolls in it's 10 minute food delivery service.

The company claims that the food will be completely fresh. Ola also bought Foodpanda, a food delivery company, a few years ago. In addition, Ola operates kitchens called Khichdi Experiment, Paratha Experiment, Biryani Experiment and Breakfast Express under its company Ola Foods.