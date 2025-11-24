Olympian Ravi Kumar Dahiya praised the Richmondd Global School Students at Annual Sports Day Celebrations "ENERGIA-2025" in Thyagraj Stadium

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 24: Richmondd Global School illuminated the iconic Thyagaraj Stadium with vibrancy, spirit and youthful vigour as it hosted its grand Annual Sports Day "ENERGIA-2025" on 9th November, 2025a dynamic showcase celebrating talent, excellence and all-round development. The event powerfully echoed the school's dedication to shaping confident, disciplined and forward-looking learners through authentic experiential opportunities.

The occasion ascended to remarkable prestige with the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Olympic Medalist and World Wrestling Champion Shri Ravi Kumar Dahiya as the Chief Guest, whose inspiring words encouraged students to embrace courage, perseverance and self-belief, leaving an enduring impression on the audience. Appreciating the event, Shri Ravi Kumar Dahiya shared, "I am absolutely spellbound. I have never witnessed such extraordinary perfection and breathtaking talentfrom the youngest students to the seniors. Every act felt larger-than-life. The dedication, discipline and hard work of the teachers were visible at every moment on the field. The school's effort in curating such a grand, flawless and meticulously coordinated event is truly commendable."

Chairperson Mrs. Nidhi Gupta, along with Principal Dr. Moupali Mittra, warmly welcomed and jointly felicitated the Chief Guest. CEO Mr. Rishabh Guptaa extended a warm welcome to the Parents and the School Community, emphasising meaningful learning and holistic development. He also presented a Memento to the Chief Guest. Administrator Mrs. Neha Gupta felicitated the Guest of Honour Shri Harvansh Chawla (Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry). Managing Committee Member Mrs. Roopma Gupta welcomed the Special Guest of Honour Shri Shivam Chhabra (Advisor to Chief Minister, Delhi), while Managing Committee Member Mr. Nishant Gupta felicitated the Guest of Honour Shri Saurabh Gupta (Head - India Visa Services and Special Projects, VFS Global, Delhi).

The ceremony began with the Lighting of the Lamp, symbolising purity and auspicious beginnings. This was followed by a colourful March Past, where all students marched together in perfect synchronisation, demonstrating unity, discipline and pride. A visually striking moment followed as balloons carrying the school banner ascended skyward, while pigeons released by the dignitaries marked the official commencement of the programme, symbolising -Strength ,Spirit and Energy.

A defining highlight was the Grand Torch Lighting Ceremony, where the Chief Guest Shri Ravi Kumar Dahiya lit the ceremonial torch and handed it to the Head Boy. His victorious lap around the track officially declared the Annual Sports Meet Open. This was followed by the Oath-Taking Ceremony, in which the Head Boy and Head Girl led participants in pledging integrity, fairness and unwavering sportsmanship.

Principal Dr. Moupali Mittra presented the School Report, highlighting the Scholastic Achievement, Gem Of the Year,CBSE accomplishments, SGFI recognitions and distinguished co-curricular progress. Meritorious students were honoured on stage for their excellence and consistency.

The programme continued with a series of impressive presentations by students, beginning with Divine Genesis, a beautifully coordinated Ganesh Vandana, followed by Mystic Synergy by students of nursery and Prep. The sequence advanced into Danza del Espiritu, presented by students of Class I - The Dance of the Spirit, where students presented a rhythmic Hula-Hoop performance, displaying agility, balance and coordination. This was followed by Sinfonia en Marcha - put up by students of Class II Symphony on the Move, a remarkable marching formation, and Melodie des Parapluies, showcased by the students of Class III-IV - Melody of Umbrellas, in which colourful umbrella patterns swept gracefully across the arena.

The athletic events then infused the stadium with excitement as students competed in the 100-metre dash, 400-metre race and Relay Race, demonstrating determination, competitive spirit and physical excellence. Winners were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals by the honourable Cheif Guest .

Further displays of student skill included Yong Saui Chum-Kumphu - done by the students of Class V - The Dance of the Warriors, featuring martial arts, tile-breaking and controlled fire stunts that showcased strength, precision and courage; Dynamic Dreams - rendered by the students of Class VI - With Faith in Motion, a gymnastics act of flips, pyramids and acrobatics reflecting balance and athletic excellence; Veeranjaneya Nritya - presented by the students of Class V and Class VI - The Dance of the Brave, portraying the heroic strength of Lord Hanuman; Pulse of Peace Yoga - put up by the students of Class VII, presenting remarkable balance, serenity and mindfulness; Spinergy - showcased by the students of Class III and Class IV, a graceful skating performance marked by smooth glides and coordinated patterns; and Kalaripayattu, The Dance of Power and Precision, honouring India's ancient martial tradition with disciplined stances and fluid combat motions.

After this magnificent performance, the next enthralling segment unfolded as "the RGS Rock Band" elevated the atmosphere, delivering a high-energy performance. Students played the guitar, drums and other instruments, accompanied by powerful vocals that filled the stadium with enthusiasm and youthful vibrancy, making the entire arena come alive, rocking to the power-packed music and electrifying energy.

This seamlessly led into the Grand Finale - The Grand Crescendo, a mesmerising, eye-catching and captivating conclusion that brought everyone together. The stage transformed into a vibrant sea of colour and beauty as students from all classes came together on one platform, creating a spectacular visual harmony. It unfolded as a colourful, radiant display, leaving the audience inspired by the unity, joy and collective pride that defined the spirit of ENERGIA-2025.

As ENERGIA-2025 moved toward its closing moments, the National Anthem united everyone in the stadium. It was a deeply goosebumps-inducing moment, with thousands of voices rising together in patriotic pride and emotional resonance.

A heartfelt Vote of Thanks by the Headmistress acknowledged the Dignitaries, Staff, Teachers, Parents and Students for their immense contribution. ENERGIA-2025 concluded as a grand testament to Richmondd Global School's visioncelebrating teamwork, discipline, creativity and the limitless potential of every learner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor