On this World Kidney Day, 8 of the best Nephrologists & Urologists share their tips on how to care for your kidney  

New Delhi (India), March 10: Dr. Abhishek K. Shirkande, DNB Nephrology MD Medicine, Gold Medalist, Consultant Nephrologist & Kidney Transplant Physician, S.L. Raheja-Fortis Hospital, K.J. Somaiya Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai

As we celebrate World Kidney Day 2023, I’d like to take a moment to applaud, highlight, and support all efforts around the world to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of kidney diseases. Although we live in a world divided into 195 countries, kidney diseases have no citizenship, and no borders, and are a growing public health challenge worldwide.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is regarded as a silent killer.

Did you know that a person can lose 90% of their kidney function without showing any symptoms?

Fatigue, loss of concentration, decreased appetite, swollen feet, breathlessness with exertion, and foamy or red urine are all symptoms of kidney disease.

Stay fit, being active, and eating a healthy diet are all preventive measures for kidney disease. Check and control your blood sugar and blood pressure; drink plenty of fluids; avoid over-the-counter medications and excessive painkiller use; and have your kidney function checked on a regular basis.

Dr. Nitin Sonavane, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney transplant physician, Sunshine Hospital, Borivali East – Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road – Gokuldham Medical Centre, Goregaon – S L Raheja Hospital, Fortis Associate, Mahim, Mumbai

Kidneys perform multiple functions.

Filters the blood and removes the toxins from our body, excreting them in urine. Maintains sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium levels in the blood to promote normal functions of other organ systems. Kidneys maintain and control blood pressure. Kidneys produce the hormone erythropoietin required to make red blood cells, while the bone marrow makes them. Kidneys make active Vitamin D3, required for calcium, phosphorus, and bone metabolism.

The two most common illnesses affecting the kidneys are uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension. Optimal blood sugar and hypertension control would significantly reduce the burden of kidney diseases in the community.

Dr. Hasit Patel, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, DNB Nephrology (Apollo Chennai), At present attached with HCG hospital, Ahmedabad

India is considered a new hub for chronic kidney disease. Poorly controlled diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and excessive use of pesticides are the main reasons for kidney failure in India.

Eat healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables. Monitor and control blood pressure and sugar levels. Restrain from smoking and alcohol and avoid self-medication. Even the rise of creatinine (a kidney function test) to a level of 1.4 is an early sign of kidney dysfunction, so don’t ignore it.

Dr. Bhanu Mishra, MBBS MD DrNB ISN ANIO CNC (USA) Nephrologist And Transplant Physician, BLK Max Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi

“World Kidney Day is a reminder that our kidneys are vital organs that play a crucial role in maintaining our overall health and well-being. It is a day to raise awareness about the importance of preventing kidney disease, promoting early detection, and managing the condition effectively. By taking care of our kidneys, we can reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease and other related health problems. Let us use this day to commit to healthy lifestyle choices, regular check-ups, and supporting research efforts to improve kidney health for all.”

Dr. Umesh Godhani, MD DM (Nephro), Gold medalist, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Devasya Kidney Hospital and SAL Hospital, Ahmedabad

A kidney transplant is the best treatment for patients with kidney failure. It gives longer survival with a good quality of life. However, the number of patients receiving transplants is less than 1% of all kidney failure patients. One of the factors for fewer numbers transplants is not the availability of blood group-matched donor in the family.

Now renal transplantation can be done without blood group matching by way of

1. Swap kidney transplant 2. ABO-incompatible kidney transplant

Dr. Umesh Godhani, senior nephrologist and transplant physician of Ahmedabad, and his team recently performed a successful SWAP kidney transplant at SAL hospital for the first time in the private sector of Ahmedabad in the last 8–10 years. So an A group donor from Pair 1 donated to an A group recipient from Pair 2, and a B group donor from Pair 2 donated to a B group recipient from Pair 1. The challenges were to match both pairs in donor age, donor GFR, and renal anatomy.

Dr. Aakash Shingada, MBBS, DNB (Med), DNB (Nephro), MRCP (London), FASN (USA), SCE Nephro (UK), Nephrologist and Transplant PhysicianDirector – Kidney Associates Pvt. Ltd., attached to Namaha Healthcare, Jaslok hospital, Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai

With modernization and the adoption of western habits, lifestyle diseases are on an exponential rise and India has become the diabetes capital of the world. Diabetes, hypertension, and obesity ultimately lead to organ damage and increase the incidence of kidney diseases.

COVID caught us unawares and taught us the importance of health, and on this World Kidney Day, we focus on being prepared for the unexpected. A lot of work is being done in the field of Nephrology and the last few years have seen a lot of options coming forward for preventing the worsening of kidney function, especially because of diabetes. But the key is to pick these kidney illnesses early in life so that treatment options can be utilised to prevent irreparable damage. I recommend all those who are at high risk of kidney diseases (Elderly, Diabetics, patients with high BP, stone disease, those who had high BP during pregnancy, those with a family history of kidney diseases) to get routine screening done for kidney diseases and pick the illness early, thereby preparing ourselves from unexpected diagnosis at advanced stages.

I recommend everyone eat a healthy balanced diet, avoid unnecessary supplements, over-the-counter pain meds and regular exercise to prevent damage to our internal organs and not just to live longer, but to live better meaningful lives.

Dr Sundar Sankaran, MD DNB FRCP FISOT, Nephrologist & Program Director Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation Whitefield, Bangalore

The World Kidney Day 2023 theme is

“Kidney Health for All: Preparing for the Unexpected and Supporting the Vulnerable!”.

Kidneys are amazing organs, and by following a proper diet and making lifestyle modifications, we can keep our kidneys healthy. Less salt, less sugar, less stress, and no smoking can keep our kidneys healthy.

On this day, we should take a pledge to be an organ donor and save lives.

Dr. Waheedu Zzaman, MBBS, MS (Gen Surgery), MCh (Urology), DNB (Urology), MNAMS.DIP LAP Urology (Strasbourg, France), Robotic Urology Training, Roswell Park Institute, Buffalo (NY, USA) – Director Urology and Renal transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, NEW DELHI

As we commemorate World Kidney Day in 2023, I want to take a moment to recognise, support, and applaud all initiatives to increase awareness of kidney diseases around the globe. Although there are 195 countries in the world, kidney diseases have no citizenship, and no boundaries, and are undoubtedly a growing public health concern on a global scale. Fatigue, a lack of focus, a decrease in appetite, swollen feet, breathlessness with exercise, and foamy or red urine are symptoms of kidney disease.

Keep active, eat a healthy diet (low salt, low sugar), check your blood pressure and sugar levels, drink enough fluids, avoid over-the-counter medications and excessive painkiller use, and have your kidney function checked regularly—these are all preventive measures to lower your risk of kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease, or CKD, is known as a silent killer. You might not be aware that a person can lose 88% of their kidney function prior to showing any signs.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor