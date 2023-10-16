On This World Spine Day Best Orthopedics Advice on Causes And Treatment Of Spine Pain

Best Orthopedics Advice on Causes And Treatment Of Spine Pain

Dr. Om Parshuram Patil – MBBS, MS Orth, FCPS, FCISS, Consulting – Cozderm Skin Clinic & Patil Clinic, Consultant Orthopaedic and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon – Apollo Spectra Hospital, Fortis Hospital, SRV Hospital & ACME Hospital, Mumbai

A resilient spine is the foundation of a healthy, active life, but lower back pain remains a widespread issue. Let’s pledge this #WorldSpineDay. Prevention starts with regular exercise, focusing on core strength and flexibility through activities like yoga and walking. Maintaining a healthy weight is essential, as excess pounds strain the spine. Mindful posture, both at work and during daily activities, significantly reduces the risk of back pain. Stress management plays a vital role; chronic stress leads to muscle tension, aggravating back pain. Incorporating relaxation techniques and hobbies that bring joy can alleviate stress-related spine problems.

Avoiding smoking is paramount, as it impedes spinal healing by restricting blood flow. Ergonomic workspaces and regular check-ups with healthcare providers further enhance spine health. By embracing these practices, individuals invest in a pain-free future. A proactive approach to spine health ensures not only freedom from lower back pain but also fosters overall well-being, enhancing the quality of life for years to come. #SpineHealth #BackPainPrevention #HealthyLiving

Dr. Amit Sharma – Consultant Spine Surgeon at Saifee, Jaslok and Breach Candy Hospital

As we celebrate World Spine Day on October 16th, I want to highlight the paramount importance of spinal health in our lives. Your spine is the backbone of your overall well-being, quite literally. It not only keeps you upright but also enables you to move, twist, and reach new heights. To ensure a pain-free, active life, it’s essential to adopt good spinal habits. Regular exercise, proper posture, and ergonomic adjustments can make all the difference. Avoid prolonged sitting and invest in a supportive mattress. If you ever experience severe spine-related symptoms, don’t hesitate to reach out to a spine surgeon near you. In the current era, spine surgeries are safer and result-oriented than ever, thanks to advances in medical technology. Let’s prioritize spinal health today for a brighter tomorrow. Happy World Spine Day!



Dr. Vaibhav Jain – Spine and Orthopaedic Surgeon MBBS, M.S. Orthopaedics Fellowship in Endoscopic Spine Surgery, Assistant professor( Orthopaedics ), Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

Spine-related disorders have become increasingly prevalent in today’s society, but it’s crucial to recognize that not all patients necessitate surgical intervention. Consulting with a specialized spine surgeon is paramount, as they possess the expertise to determine the most appropriate course of treatment.

Thanks to remarkable advancements in medical technology, a spectrum of non-surgical options is now available, ranging from therapeutic injections to cutting-edge procedures like endoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries. These innovative treatments often prove to be highly effective in addressing various spinal issues while minimizing the risks and recovery times associated with traditional open surgeries.

The decision of whether to pursue surgical intervention should be made collaboratively between the patient and their spine surgeon, taking into consideration the specific diagnosis, the severity of the condition, and the patient’s overall health. Ultimately, a customized approach is essential to ensure the best possible outcome and a return to a pain-free, functional life for individuals grappling with spine-related disorders.

Dr. Damandeep Singh Makkar – MBBS, DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, FIASA (USA), Consultant Spine Surgeon, American Spine & Medical Institute, Ludhiana

Spine pain, often called back pain, can result from various causes. The most common reasons include muscle strains, poor posture, and lifting heavy objects improperly. Additionally, age-related conditions like herniated discs or spinal stenosis can lead to spine pain. Sometimes, injuries or accidents can also be the culprit.

For treatment, rest and over-the-counter pain relievers can help with mild cases. Physical therapy is beneficial for strengthening the back and improving posture. In severe cases, your doctor might recommend prescription medications or even surgery. To prevent spine pain, maintain good posture, lift objects correctly using your legs, and exercise regularly to keep your back strong. If pain persists or worsens, consult an orthopedic specialist for a precise diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan.



Dr. Satwik Thareja (SaiShree Hospital Pune) -MBBS, MS(Ortho), Fellowship in Robotic Joint Replacement & Fellowship in Sports Medicine, Ex Obsv Sydney Ortho Research Institute AOA (Sydney, Australia), AO Certified Surgeon. From Indore (MP)

Back pain is the discomfort which is witnessed in the spine or back which ranges from muscle aches to a shooting, burning, stabbing or radiating. Studies suggest that India has a spine pain burden of 87.5 million. Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Looking at this massive burden of back pain patients we need to learn the causes for the same, some of the important causes are- Muscle or Ligament Strain, Disc bulging or rupture, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Spondylolisthesis (Slipping of one vertebrae on other, Traumatic, Infective. The risk factors for spine pain are age over 40 years, lack of exercise, excessive weight lifting, obesity, smoking, and psychological conditions.

When to see a Doctor- * Pain Lasts longer than a few weeks, Is severe and doesn’t improve with rest, Spreads down one or both legs, Causes weakness, numbness, or tingling in one or both legs, Is paired with unexplained weight loss.

The treatment options are classified as, Physical Therapy- to increase the flexibility and strengthen back muscles, Medical management- includes pain killers, muscle relaxants, Steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs etc, Injections- Epidural and Transforaminal Steroid injections are injected into the affected nerve root/dura, Surgical – if all the conservative, medical and injections fail to provide pain relief surgical options are considered which includes decompression surgeries which may be done via endoscopic minimally invasive approaches or an open surgical approach. These decompression surgeries remove the compression around the nerve roots which may include removing the part of the intervertebral disc, Others – include radiofrequency ablation and implantable nerve stimulators, these devices interfere with the pain signals.



Dr. S. Dilip Chand Raja – MBBS., MS(Ortho)., DNB(Ortho)., FNB(Spine)., Global Dip (AO Spine), APSS-SICOT Fellowship, Berlin, Germany, Editor- Spine Section – Indian Journal of Orthopedics, Associate Editor – Journal of Orthopedics

Dr. Dilip Chand Raja, a highly esteemed spine surgeon at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai observes World Spine Day (October 16) with a resounding message centred on the “Move Your Spine” theme. He underscores the paramount importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and incorporating physical activities into daily routines, particularly for individuals with sedentary jobs. Dr. Raja advocates reducing screen time and placing a strong emphasis on proper posture and ergonomics to prevent neck and back pain in desk-bound professionals.

For young children, he prescribes a simple yet effective mantra of “Run, Jump, and Swim,” encouraging them to participate in physical activities that lay a solid foundation for a healthy spine. To promote healthy aging, Dr. Raja recommends adopting a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet rich in nuts, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, along with sufficient protein and water intake. This holistic approach highlights the significance of taking proactive measures to safeguard spinal health and overall well-being throughout one’s lifetime.

Dr. Alok Ranjan – MS(Orth) DNB(Orth) D.Orth, Fellowship trained Spine surgeon, Orthoplus Hospital Oxford Hospital, Ranchi

Spine pain, often caused by muscle strain, injury, or poor posture, can be uncomfortable. Sometimes, it’s due to conditions like herniated discs, spinal stenosis, or arthritis. The spine is a crucial part of our body, made up of bones (vertebrae), discs, and nerves. If the discs or bones are damaged, they can press on nerves, causing pain. Treatment varies based on the cause. For muscle strain or minor injuries, rest, gentle exercises, and over-the-counter pain relievers may help. Physical therapy and posture improvement are useful too. In more severe cases, a doctor might recommend imaging tests like X-rays or MRI for a clear diagnosis. Treatment could involve medication, injections, or even surgery for serious conditions. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and proper lifting techniques can prevent spine pain. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

