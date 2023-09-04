One Earth, One Family: Shailendra Singh's Appeal to G20 Leaders for 'Planet Earth' Inclusion

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: Shailendra Singh, the Founder of the Earthian Movement, has penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the esteemed leaders of the G20 nations, calling for a significant change in official addresses worldwide. Singh's visionary appeal revolves around the concept of adding 'Planet Earth' to all official addresses, symbolizing unity and responsibility towards our shared home.

In his heartfelt letter, Shailendra Singh commends India's G20 Presidency motto, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' and underscores the opportunity it presents at the 2023 G20 Summit to transform this vision into a tangible reality. He believes that an official address is not just a logistical necessity but a profound element of individual and collective identity, granting dignity to every citizen.

Singh's proposal is elegantly simple: append "Planet: Earth" to the end of every official address. By doing so, he hopes to inspire a paradigm shift in global consciousness, emphasizing the unique status of Earth as our one and only home. This simple addition, he argues, can foster unity among all citizens, transcending borders, class, creed, and color.

The potential impact is far-reaching. Whether writing letters to family in distant cities, receiving international correspondence, or filling out government forms, people would consistently see or write "Planet: Earth." It's a powerful reminder that there is no alternative to our precious planet.

The Earthian Movement's founder envisions this initiative starting in India, the world's largest democracy and boasting an extensive postal system. He emphasizes that while 'the world' may be a construct of human ego, 'Earth' is the indisputable reality. Shailendra Singh urges all G20 Leaders to recognize this critical moment as an opportunity to unite the Earthian Family and spread love and respect for our shared home.

Shailendra Singh, a Serial Creative Entrepreneur, is the mastermind behind various renowned ventures, including Percept Ltd (India's first and largest entertainment, media, and communications conglomerate), Sunburn (the world's third-largest dance music festival, born in India), Guestlist4Good (India's premier entertainment-for-good social enterprise), and Boss Entertainment (India's largest youth activation company).

To support this transformative initiative, you can sign the 'Add Earth to Every Address' petition on Change.org at https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-add-planet-earth-to-all-official-addresses-i-am-

Learn more about the Earthian Movement at https://planetearthian.com/ and explore Shailendra Singh's vision at https://shailendrasingh.me/.

The world watches with anticipation as the 2023 G20 Summit unfolds, potentially heralding a momentous shift in how we view our home, 'Planet Earth.' Shailendra Singh's visionary call echoes globally, resonating with those who understand the urgent need for unity and stewardship of our shared planet.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor