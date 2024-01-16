One of Asia's largest education groups redefines educational excellence in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Amity Education Group, known for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education through an industry-driven pedagogical approach and top-notch infrastructure, has set its sights on Bengaluru with the launch of two educational institutions in Devanahalli, close to the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport.

Harrow International School Bengaluru, the group's first school, as part of their agreement with Harrow School, UK brings to India the 450-year legacy and traditions of the globally renowned elite British institution.

Global Education for Future Leaders

Recognized as the alma mater of distinguished alumni like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Winston Churchill, literary figure Lord Byron, and several Nobel Laureates, Harrow School prides itself in upholding values of Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship, and prepares its students to become resilient leaders in all facets of school life and beyond.

With Amity's expertise and focus on holistic development, the two entities strive to create history through schools with a distinct identity in India and the US.

"Establishing the School in Bengaluru has been a big move, considering the multitude of international residential and boarding schools already in the city, but we've had a great response in our first year, with 40 per cent of our students being foreign nationals," says Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity Education Group.

Thus far, the group largely recognized for its universities, has mostly focused on the north in Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Gwalior, Mohali, and also Mumbai.

The group's newly established Amity University Bengaluru changes this dynamic and marks its presence in India's second most student-friendly city (QS Rankings 2023).

So why the sudden interest in Bengaluru?

"We've been eyeing the city for some time, and the pace at which the economy is picking up post the pandemic, along with the presence of industries in and around, made it seem like the right fit," says Dr Aseem Chauhan.

Bengaluru's reputation as the Silicon Valley of India gives educational institutions the advantage of collaborating with multinationals, and fast-growing indigenous brands and attracting the best talent.

Powerhouse of the Indian IT sector

With Karnataka contributing 42 per cent of India's IT exports, there is undoubtedly a demand for skilled talent, which the education group has begun nurturing through its range of futuristic engineering programs and specializations in IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cyber Security.

Amity has also been ranked among the top universities globally for producing the most employable graduates, as per Times Higher Education (UK) World University Rankings, in a survey conducted among 11,000 employers worldwide. Of the 6 institutions from India that made it to the rankings, Amity is the only private university to be featured.

Hotspot for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Amidst the backdrop of innovation and technology, Karnataka has witnessed 14000 startups and about 40 unicorns take flight. The state and its capital in particular are bustling with fresh energy, ideas, and intellectual talent that the education group seeks to support.

The Amity Innovation Incubator, a pioneering concept in the context of Indian universities has incubated 750+ startups and created 10,000+ jobs and now brings to Bengaluru its nationwide network of mentors and resources that intend to transform investable startups into profitable businesses.

Superior Infrastructure and Global Partnerships

Amity University Bengaluru and Harrow International School Bengaluru both have infrastructure and facilities par excellence, that give students opportunities to excel far beyond the classroom.

The university, for instance, has research centres for bio-design, IT, and robotics among others, on its 60-acre campus, and benefits from the group's partnerships with 164 universities, including Harvard University, Columbia University in the US, and notable universities in the UK, Australia, and Singapore.

Expanding Horizons and Building Futures

Dr D. Subhakar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Bengaluru is hugely optimistic about the group's foray into the city, "There's immense potential among students in Bengaluru, and we're already seeing results. Students are not just participating in hackathons and summits but also bringing home laurels and accolades. It's heartening to see the confidence and skills they're developing through the opportunities to which they now have access."

Dr Subhakar, an IIT Madras alumnus, has previously served as Vice Chancellor of Presidency University and VIT-AP, having founded the latter from the ground up. During his 40-year career, he has worked with central and state governments, earning a name as a highly renowned researcher.

About Amity Education Group:

Amity is India's only university with US regional (WASC) and UK accreditation and has consistently achieved top rankings by NIRF and grades by NAAC. It is ranked among the top 3 per cent universities globally by QS University Rankings and Times Higher Education World University Rankings. It is one of the few education groups in the world to have established campuses overseas in Singapore, Mauritius, New York, Nairobi, Tashkent, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amsterdam. The group boasts of 2100 patents filed by faculty, and 30,000+ papers published.

