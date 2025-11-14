One Point One Solutions Delivers Strong Q2 and H1FY26 Results, Announces Strategic Partnership with Akasa Air

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: One Point One Solutions Ltd has reported robust financial performance for both the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the first half (H1FY26) of the current financial year, underscoring its continued growth trajectory and operational excellence. In Q2FY26, the company's net sales surged by 13% year-on-year to reach ₹70.87 crore, up from ₹62.48 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after Tax (PAT) also witnessed a significant increase, rising 18% to ₹9.85 crore compared to the previous year. For the half-year period, net sales grew by 13% to ₹139.88 crore, while net profit climbed 21% to ₹19.29 crore, reflecting the company's ability to maintain strong profitability amid a dynamic market environment.

The company's impressive financial results are further complemented by its strategic expansion and technological innovation. One Point One Solutions has announced a landmark partnership with Akasa Air, one of India's fastest-growing airlines, to implement an advanced Omnichannel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution. This collaboration will empower Akasa Air with a unified platform integrating voice, email, and other communication channels, enabling real-time access to passenger data for its customer service teams. By leveraging One Point One's expertise in automation and digital contact center services, the new system is set to streamline processes, reduce response times, and significantly enhance customer satisfaction for Akasa Air, which has already served over 22 million passengers since its launch in 2022.

One Point One Solutions continues to solidify its position as a versatile full-stack solutions provider, offering BPO, KPO, IT Services, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics to a diverse clientele across Banking and Finance, Retail and E-commerce, and Insurance & Healthcare. The company's global footprint has expanded with the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One USA Inc., and the acquisition of IT Cube Solutions, reinforcing its presence in key international markets such as the US, England, Germany, the UAE, and Australia. With a team of over 5,600 professionals and two decades of industry expertise, the company remains committed to delivering customized solutions that drive results for its clients and stakeholders.

The company's stock has also performed exceptionally well, with a 52-week high of ₹70 per share and a 52-week low of ₹41.01 per share. The stock is currently up 27% from its 52-week low, reflecting strong investor confidence. With a market capitalization exceeding ₹1,300 crore, a return on equity (ROE) of 10%, and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 13%, One Point One Solutions has delivered multibagger returns of over 2,600% in the past five years, rising from ₹1.88 per share to ₹51.98 per share. These achievements highlight the company's resilience, strategic vision, and commitment to sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving technology and outsourcing landscape.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor