One Space emerges as the one-stop solution for all interior needs

With panelist for 2-3bhk ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh, One Space delivers ready-to-move homes in just 60 days.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 23: Bought a new house but are unsure how to transform it into your dream home? Worry not, as expert help is just one click away. Be it furniture, interior designing, or paint job, Surat-based One Space has emerged as the one-stop solution for customized interior solutions at affordable rates.

One Space, is a collaboration of Miss Bhumi Shah and Mr. Nikit Agrawal. They are diligent and dedicated towards the growth of the company.

One Space’s expert services can be availed of by filling out a simple form on its website mentioning the requirements and choosing from the multiple plans it offers. The firm works with various contractors and service providers and has mastered the art of creating thoughtfully designed and well-organised dream homes within a fixed budget.

“Home buyers with a limited budget generally find it difficult to avail services of an architect or interior designer. At One Space, we work with architects, interior designers, contractors, furniture makers, electricians, and other service providers, making us a one-stop comprehensive service provider. Even people having a budget of, say, Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 7 lakhs can avail of our services. Once a customer signs up and finalizes the package as per his budget and requirements, we start work on the home accordingly. Our forte is that we deliver ready-to-move 2BHK homes in just 45 days and 3BHK homes in 60 days,” said Nikit Agarwal, Founder of One Space.

With package sizes ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh, One Space caters to customers from all segments. The packages are standardized but can be easily customised depending on the customer’s requirements and preferences.

“We do not sell furniture, furnishings, or any other products. We offer our consultation services and connect the customer to the right contractors and service providers who meet our quality and service benchmarks. We deliver a hassle-free experience to home buyers while helping them save money and time. We firmly believe that customer satisfaction is the key to growth in business, and our satisfied customers are why we have grown over the years,” said Bhumi Shah, Co-founder of One Space.

One Space manages super quick execution of home by dividing the work into two sites. While the results related to electrical, paint, plaster of Paris, etc., are carried out at the site itself, the furniture work is done at its factory. The modular furniture is subsequently installed at home. It has 36 quality checkpoints to ensure high quality of work and offers two years of maintenance and service.

One Space has delivered over 140 dream homes in Surat in just three years. It has tie-ups with 40 top real estate developers in the city. It is now establishing a presence in Ahmedabad and Vadodara by appointing franchisees.

